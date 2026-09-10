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RCD ESPANYOL ACADEMY VISIT BURNLEY
Chance for players and staff to connect
2026-09-10T10:00+01:00
RCD ESPANYOL ACADEMY VISIT BURNLEY
Chance for players and staff to connect
2026-09-10T10:00+01:00
Espanyol Academy Visit
Espanyol Academy Visit
Espanyol Academy Visit
Espanyol Academy Visit
Espanyol Academy Visit
Espanyol Academy Visit
At the back end of August, staff and players from the RCD Espanyol academy visited Burnley for a valuable week of activities.
The trip was an opportunity for both clubs to share experiences, discuss best practices, and test each other in a friendly fixture at Burnley Training Centre.
After arriving in England, RCDE U19s made use of the analysis and training facilities at the training ground ahead of a game against our U21s on Tuesday afternoon.
A hard-fought encounter then finished 3-2 to the Spanish outfit, with Ellis Clark and Zach Johnson on target for the young Clarets.
Less than 24 hours after the full-time whistle, technical staff from both clubs reviewed the match footage together and shared feedback.
There was then an opportunity for breakout discussions, with football departments like sports science, medical, and coaching given the opportunity to network.
Espanyol Academy Visit
Espanyol Academy Visit
Later in the week, Espanyol competed against the academy of another Sky Bet Championship side before making the journey home.
This visit follows the involvement of our U14s and U12s in RCDE’s 1900 Cup in April 2026, which also proved to be a fantastic experience for the players against some of Europe’s top clubs in Barcelona.
Espanyol’s U12s then made a successful trip to Lancashire in May, when they won the Dude Perfect International Youth Cup with a 3-2 victory over Dinamo Zagreb in the final.
On the experience, Burnley FC’s Head of Football Development Paul Jenkins said: “It was great to be able to welcome colleagues from RCD Espanyol to England once again.
“Our shared ownership provides a valuable opportunity to connect, with the intention of maximising learning.
“It’s also created some fantastic opportunities for our young players, which I know will benefit their development in the long run.
“We look forward to working together with the Espanyol staff in the future, to enhance the development of both players and staff.”
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