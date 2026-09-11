WOMEN’S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V SUNDERLAND

Turf Moor will host Barclays Women’s Super League 2 action for the first time on Sunday afternoon, with Sunderland making the more than 200-mile round trip from the north east.

The Clarets will look to build on a solid point at Watford in last week’s curtain raiser, in which their defensive excellency of last season came to the fore once more.

Sunderland started their campaign with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Bristol City last Sunday, in which they had to come from behind on home soil.

Melanie Reay, who has been in charge of Sunderland since 2017, is a former Black Cats striker and the cousin of Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer.

Burnley shake hands with Watford ahead of kick-off at Vicarage Road

Sunderland – ones to watch

Rhiannon Roberts

Roberts played in all but three of Sunderland’s league matches last season, in what was her debut campaign on Wearside.

The 36-year-old is an experienced centre-back having previously represented Doncaster Rovers, Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool, and Real Betis, alongside earning 79 senior Wales caps.

She is also Sunderland’s captain and led by example last weekend, drawing them level with a fine finish from a Katie Kitching corner.

Katie Kitching

Kitching is our next player under the spotlight and, in addition to the assist mentioned above, the midfielder also got herself on the scoresheet against the Robins.

Born in North Yorkshire, her footballing career started in the American college system before a move to London City Lionesses.

She joined Sunderland in the summer of 2023 and racked up the awards at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, winning the Club’s Player of the Season award and the North East Football Writers Association Women’s Player of the Year prize.

Katy Watson

Home-grown talent Watson joined her girlhood club at the age of nine and has risen right the way through the ranks to become a key member of the first team squad.

A striker by trade, the 20-year-old signed her first professional contract in October 2023. By that point, she’d already made 39 appearances for Mel Reay’s side.

Her campaign got off to the perfect start with a brace last weekend, so she’ll be keen to net again when she visits Turf Moor.

Sunderland's Katy Watson celebrates one of her goals against Bristol City last week

Fact file

Nickname: The Lasses

Founded: 1999

Ground: Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground

Manager: Melanie Reay

2025/26 position: 8 th (Barclays Women’s Super League 2)

What Jackie Bachteler said:

“I’m so excited to play our first game in WSL2 in our home stadium, to show our fans it’s a style of play that represents them.

“We want to go to Turf Moor, protect our home, and go after those three points.

“It’s going to be a tough battle, but if I’m going to describe who I think will win, it will be whoever dominates both boxes.”

To watch the interview in full, please click HERE .

Jackie Bachteler speaks to club media ahead of Sunderland

What Tyler Toland said:

“It (training) has been good. We’re underway in the season, and we’re looking forward to getting a home game now.

“Sunderland are a good team and obviously they’re coming off the back of a really good win against Bristol (City) last week.

“We’re expecting a fight, but we’ll be ready for it.”

To watch the interview in full, please click HERE .

Tyler Toland speaks to club media ahead of Sunderland

How to watch

Turf Moor is the venue for every one of Burnley’s 11 Barclays Women’s Super League 2 home matches this season.

Season tickets are still available to purchase HERE , with prices starting at £55 for adults and £30 for concessions.

Tickets can also be purchased in the Bob Lord Stand for this specific fixture HERE , in person at Turf Moor, or over the phone on 01282 704718 .

If you can’t be there in person, you will be able to watch a live stream of the action on the BWSL 2 YouTube channel HERE .

Be sure to follow live updates on our dedicated Women’s social media channels too – @BurnleyFCWomen on X and Instagram – and read our match report on www.burnleyfootballclub.com after the final whistle.

All the key timings for Sunday's match

Matchday information

The Club are delighted to be offering an improved Fan Zone experience from 12pm until kick-off, with activities including face painting, colouring zones, a mini farm, and inflatables.

There will also be a range of hot and cold food and drink to purchase, with the BWSL match between Manchester United and Chelsea being shown live on the big screen too. Entry is free for all match ticket holders.

As per WSL guidelines, supporters will be able to drink alcohol purchased from the stadium kiosks in view of the pitch. Spectators are encouraged to drink responsibly.

All seating is in the Bob Lord Stand, with turnstiles opening at 1pm. The ticket office will open at 10am, with the Clarets Store opening its doors half an hour later.

Turf Moor

Our matchday programme, ‘Turf’, will be available to purchase around the ground for just £2.50!

In there, you’ll find insight from Manager Jackie Bachteler and captain Christie Harrison-Murray in their respective notes. There’s also an exclusive chat with Jamie Finn, who will come up against her former club on Sunday.

Supporters can also order the programme online HERE , or select a subscription package that included all 11 BWSL2 programmes for just £40 including postage and packing HERE .

Finally, supporters will be able to meet their playing heroes after the full-time whistle in a dedicated area of the stadium between the Bob Lord Stand and Barnfield Construction Stand.

Exact details of the location, and how to access it, will be communicated in bowl during the fixture.

Officials

Referee – Ryan Atkin

Assistant Referee – Charlotte Jacques-Smith

Assistant Referee – Alexander Beeley