CLUB AND COMMUNITY WELCOME 2026/27 COMMUNITY PARTNER SAFENET

Burnley Football Club, alongside Burnley FC in the Community, are delighted to announce Safenet as their Official Community Partner for the 2026/27 season.

Safenet is a domestic abuse support charity operating across the North West of England, providing refuge, safe accommodation, outreach support and specialist trauma‑responsive services for women, men and children.

Safenet’s mission is to help people live a life free from domestic abuse , offering safety, advocacy, emotional support and practical help. Their services are inclusive, non‑judgemental and person‑led , supporting survivors regardless of gender, age, background or circumstance.

This season, Burnley FC is strengthening its commitment to ending violence against women and girls through two key initiatives: launching our Premier League’s White Ribbon Fan Ambassador Campaign and partnering with Safenet.

The Safenet team at Turf Moor

Russell Ball, Director of Fan Experience at Burnley FC, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Safenet this season. We’ve supported the charity in various ways over the years, but as they celebrate their 50th anniversary, it felt like the right moment to deepen that relationship and show our commitment even further.

“Domestic abuse affects every community, and football clubs have a responsibility to use their platform to promote safety, respect and positive behaviour. By partnering with Safenet we hope to help increase awareness of the services available and encourage anyone who needs help to reach out.”

Helen Gurman, CEO of Burnley FC in the Community, added: “We’ve always worked closely with Safenet and been proud supporters of their work.

“Safenet’s services are a lifeline for women, men and children experiencing domestic abuse, and their commitment to creating safer, stronger communities mirrors our own values as a charity. We look forward to working alongside them this season and helping highlight their essential support across our region.”