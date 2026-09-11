TRAVELLING CLARETS INFORMATION: SWANSEA CITY

Burnley are on the road again this weekend as they travel to Wales to take on Swansea City in the EFL Sky Bet Championship.

Swansea City v Burnley: Saturday 12th September 2026 (KO 3pm)

Ticket Information

For any ticketing issues or information, please contact the Burnley FC Ticket Office on 01282 446800, select option 1 or email ticketoffice@burnleyfc.com .

Please note that all duplicate ticket requests will need to be emailed from the visiting Club and only government recognised ID will be accepted.

Visiting supporters may be asked to show photo ID on matchday, this is to ensure that any ticket collections or duplicates are for use of the named ticket holder.

Matchday Checklist

Must have your tickets

Make sure you travel with your necessary ticket credentials for the away fixture

Check weather advisory prior to travel

Come prepared for the possibility of weather conditions changing during your visit

Check the best journey to take in advance

Be prepared for any disruptions to your journey and take into consideration delays which will delay your arrival to the game

Travel Information

Swansea.com Stadium, Plasmarl, Swansea, SA1 2FA

By Car

From the M6 and M4, it takes roughly 4 and half hours to drive to the Swansea.com Stadium.

Parking

For supporters wishing to drive to the stadium, there may be spaces available to purchase within the stadium car park. Supporters can book in advance by calling the ticket office on 01792 616400 (option 1). Alternatively, supporters can pay by card on arrival.

Please note that parking on site is not guaranteed, and will be on a first come, first service basis. The car park will close approximately 15 minutes before kick-off, any persons arriving after this time will not be permitted entry.

Please see additional Swansea.com Stadium parking via the link below:

Morrisons Carpark

Spaces may be available at the Morrisons Carpark on matchdays, spectators should click on the following link to purchase in advance: www.justpark.com

Please note that parking is within the Morrisons side of the Retail Park only and must be purchased in advance. Failure to do so may incur a penalty fine.

Accessible Parking

A limited number of disabled car parking spaces are reserved for visiting supporters just behind the north stand. Spaces are allocated on a first come first served basis and can be booked up to two weeks before the date of the match.

To book one of these spaces, please call Swansea City’s Ticket Office on 01792 616400 and select option 1.

By Taxi

There are a number of taxi firms operating in Swansea and supporters may find the following numbers useful.

Yellow Cabs- 01792 644446/ 01792 700400

Oyster Cabs – 01792 367777

Data Cabs – 01792 474747

By Rail

Swansea Station is located 1.5 miles from the stadium. There is a direct train link to London Paddington and Manchester Piccadilly. It is managed by GWR, and you can find out more by clicking the link below.

Once you arrive in Swansea, you can either walk, take the bus, or use a taxi to get to the stadium.

By Bus

The Swansea.com Stadium is located 2.5 miles from Swansea bus station and sits on a number of routes. The journey takes around 15 minutes and the bus stop is adjacent to the stadium. Between the stop and the stadium, there is a pelican crossing and drop kerbs. You will arrive at the stadium in the north-west corner.

There is also a taxi rank located outside the train station. A taxi from there will cost approximately £15.

The full bus timetable can be accessed HERE .

You can see more information on bus timetables in the Green Guide .

On Foot

It will take approximately 30 minutes to walk from the train station to the stadium. The postcode for the stadium is SA1 2FA.

Stadium Information

Accessing the Stadium

Away supporters are located in the stadium's North Stand, behind the goal.

Stadium turnstiles will open 90 minutes before kick-off. Please have your tickets ready to make entry into the stadium as quick as possible. Please enter the stadium via the turnstile number on your ticket.

Disabled supporters and those with low mobility can use the accessible entrances, please let a steward know if you require this option.

The away end concourses benefit from drop counters, accessible toilets and an accessible lift (operated by a push button). For a more detailed guide of the accessible facilities at the club please click HERE .

Medication

Supporters are permitted to bring medication into the Swansea.com Stadium as long as it does not pose a safety risk, and it is labelled correctly.

All stewards are trained in dealing with emergency situations, so if you begin to feel unwell, please notify the nearest steward who will take the appropriate action.

Snacks or drinks required by diabetic supporters on genuine medical grounds will be permitted into the stadium subject to the relevant medical evidence being produced. Evidence may include:

A medical letter from a GP or diabetes nurse

Equipment to treat diabetes and/or hypoglycaemic attacks, such as insulin injections or glucose meter

A diabetes ID card

Any questions or queries regarding specific medication should be made in advance of match days by emailing accessibility@swanseacity.com

Food and Drink

Supporters are able to purchase food and refreshments in the concourses with a range of drinks, snacks, and meal options to enjoy.

Self-order units (SOUs) will be stationed in the South and West Stands of the Swansea.com Stadium, with supporters now able to place their order.

Cashless Stadium

The Swansea.com Stadium is a cashless venue with card accepted throughout the ground. This leads to shorter queuing times with a fast, friendly service at all kiosks.

However, if you need a cash point, the nearest one is located at the Morfa Retail Park which is a five-minute walk from the stadium. Cash points are located in front of Argos, and inside Morrisons.

Safety & Security

Prohibited Items include:

Alcohol

All Tinned Items

All Glass Containers

Plastic Containers over 500ml

Poles/Sticks

Knives/Weapons

Pyrotechnics

Tools

Camera & Camcorder

Laptops & Tablets

Air Horns

Bags/Suitcases over 40cm x 35cm x 19cm

Laser Pens

Banners over 2m of an offensive nature

Aerosols

Supporters are reminded that pyrotechnics are banned from the Swansea.com Stadium and attempting to bring one into the stadium could result in refused entry.

Flags/Banners

Supporters are welcome to display banners and flags within the stadium, however, they must adhere to the following rules:

Must be no bigger than 150cm in depth or width

Must not obstruct the view of others, cover advertising signs or cause a safety hazard

Must not display any abusive or threatening words, images or messages or anything else that is deemed unacceptable - no flags with political messaging are allowed

Flagpoles must be no more than 7mm in diameter in one metre length and must be either wood or plastic

Any 'flags' larger than 150cm will be considered a banner and must adhere to the following additional rules:

Must have a certificate proving they meet all fire and safety standards

Must not block any advertising, signage or exit routes

Some exceptions may apply, if agreed in advance with the stadium. Supporters should email support@swanseacity.com to find out more.

Accessibility

Accessible Toilets

Accessible lifts are located in each stand while accessible toilets (operated by a radar key) are also available throughout the concourse and mezzanine levels.

Wheelchair Storage

Swansea City are happy to store your wheelchair during a matchday. Whilst advance notice is preferred, requests can be accommodated on the day by notifying a steward or disability liaison steward.

To make a request for wheelchair storage in advance, please email accessibility@swanseacity.com

Hearing Loops

Swansea City have permanent hearing loop facilities available at the main supporter service points throughout the stadium including:

Main Reception

The Club Shop

Ticket Office

BSL Interpreter

There will be a BSL interpreter available for supporters who have any questions on matchday. If you require an interpreter, please make yourself known to the nearest steward.

If you have any questions, or require more information, please email: accessibility@swanseacity.com

Inclusion/ Quiet Room

The Swansea.com Stadium offer an Inclusion room for supporters who may require a quiet space at home matches. The room is located in the West Stand and while it will be accessible for anyone in the stadium, supporters who feel they may need the facilities are advised to sit in the West Stand.

If you require the room on a matchday, please notify the nearest steward or disability liaison steward. Click here to find out more about the room.

If you have any questions, or require more information, please email: accessibility@swanseacity.com

Sensory Room

The sensory room is available to anyone who feels they might need it but places will be subject to availability and supporting documentation may be requested.

Parents/ guardians/ carers will also have the option to visit the room before matchday, if they wish to check the suitability of the room.

For more details about the sensory room contact Swansea’s Disability Liaison Officer on accessibility@swanseacity.com or call (01792) 616629.