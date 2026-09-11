HAYEN’S PRESS POINTS: SWANSEA CITY.

Burnley are heading to Wales for the second time in less than a week, with Swansea City providing the opposition on Saturday afternoon.

Head Coach Nicky Hayen sat down with the press on Friday, when topics of discussion included player availability, positivity from Tuesday night’s Wrexham test, and the challenges Swansea will bring.

INJURY AND SQUAD UPDATE

“Jacob (Bruun Larsen) is still injured. He tried today, but unfortunately, he doesn’t get fit.

“For us it’s actually the same squad (as against Wrexham), except Jamie Vardy comes into the squad.

“He’s had two training sessions, today and yesterday. He’s in quite a good mood, because you see he still has the hunger to score goals.

“Of course he didn’t have a pre-season, but he worked on his own and he’s able to play minutes for the team, and that’s the most important thing.”

"Anel Ahmedhodžić is better. He's still not feeling 100%, but we have today and tomorrow, so we'll see how he evolves.

"Dastan Satpayev will be back in the international break. He's here - someone from Chelsea was here in communication with our medical staff, so together they've prepared the best programme for him to come back as soon as possible."

Nicky Hayen speaks to the media ahead of Burnley's trip to South Wales

TAKING CONFIDENCE FROM THE WREXHAM PERFORMANCE

“Before I hoped, because you never how the players feel at that moment. Today we’re already more confident, and you see that coming back into the training sessions.

“Everybody is getting fit and more comfortable on the ball, so these are a lot of positive signs that we’re seeing in the training sessions, and it’s now just about executing it in the games.

“What we just need is one win – the feeling and the experience from a win again. That’s why it’s also important that we have new players, because they didn’t bring the feeling from last season and they bring new energy.”

BEING WARY OF SWANSEA FOLLOWING THEIR DEFEAT TO SOUTHAMPTON

“One loss doesn’t mean that everything’s going to change for them. They’re really comfortable on the ball, they play really good football, and they create a lot of chances.

“It’s one of the better teams so far in the league, and we’re aware, but okay. This is also maybe a team that suits us – they want to play football, we want to play football.