CLUB
TICKETS
SHOP
Main Club Sponsor
TICKETS
SHOP
LATEST
MATCHES
SHOP
TICKETS
MATCH REPORT: WREXHAM 1 - 1 BURNLEY
Honours even in Wrexham
2026-09-08T22:15+01:00
MATCH REPORT: WREXHAM 1 - 1 BURNLEY
Honours even in Wrexham
2026-09-08T22:15+01:00
Zeki Amdouni Wrexham
Zeki Amdouni Wrexham
Zeki Amdouni Wrexham
Zeki Amdouni Wrexham
Zeki Amdouni Wrexham
Zeki Amdouni Wrexham
Zeki Amdouni's first-half goal saw the Clarets come away with a point on Tuesday night in a 1-1 draw with Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground.
The Swiss forward struck home the opening goal in Wales, before the home side pulled the scores level in the second-half through Jacques Ekomie's header.
Both sides created chances to go and win the game, but neither team were able to breakthrough and grab a second in a narrow contest in Wrexham.
Hayen made three changes to the XI from Saturday’s defeat, with Igor handed his Burnley debut, Connor Roberts & Amdouni also came into the side.
Ugo Raghouber Wrexham
Ugo Raghouber Wrexham
There was an early chance for the hosts, as Max Cleworth headed Issa Kabore’s cross into the centre of the box, but fellow defender Callum Doyle couldn’t convert his close-range header, with Max Weiss making a comfortable save.
Weiss was then called into action once again in the 17th minute, this time to keep out Kieffer Moore’s powerful header, as Wrexham began to apply the pressure on the Clarets.
However, with Burnley’s first real chance on goal, the away side then took the lead just after the midway mark of the first-half through Amdouni’s strike.
Largie Ramazani played a lovely through ball into the path of the Switzerland international, who charged in on goal and slotted it home into the bottom corner past Anthony Patterson with a neat finish.
Team Wrexham
Team Wrexham
The home side did come close to drawing the scores level a few minutes before half-time, with Weiss making another smart stop to deny Matty James, before Kabore struck the side netting with the follow-up strike.
That chance opportunity turned out to be the final chance of the half for either side, with the visitors going into the break with the lead.
After a tight contest in the first-half, Wrexham then came out and grabbed the equaliser eight minutes into the second, as Ekomie rose highest inside the box to head home Kabore’s cross.
As the rain began to pour over Wrexham, Phil Parkinson’s side came close to clinching the lead, but substitute Callum O’Hare’s effort fizzed just wide of the post from outside the area.
Max Alleyne Wrexham
Max Alleyne Wrexham
Hayen then made two changes with over 20 minutes left to play, with Ekdal replacing Igor and Lucas Pires on for Aaron Ramsey.
The Clarets were looking for a second and created a great opportunity of their own to regain the lead, as Ramazani broke into the area and saw his parried effort fall into the path of Oliver Sonne, but the full-back’s effort was headed away off the line.
Reo Hatate was introduced with 13 minutes left on the clock, with Max Alleyne making way.
Neither team were able to break through and bag a second goal, which saw the points shared at the Racecourse.
Burnley: Weiss, Walker, Alleyne (Hatate 73), Raghouber, Igor (Ekdal 68), Sonne, Laurent, Ramsey (Pires 68), Roberts, Amdouni, Ramazani
Unused substitutes: Coudert, Castell, Ahmedhodžić, Broja, Hountondji, Clark
Wrexham: Patterson, Doyle, Ekomie (Longman 85), Cleworth (Vyner 29), Hyam, Whiteman, Windass (O’Hare HT), Kabore, Moore (Smith 60), O’Brien (Rathbone HT), James
Unused substitutes: Ward, Worrall, Imray, Broadhead
Goals: Amdouni 25’, Ekomie 53’
Attendance: 10,494 (1,267)
Share this post
2026/2027 Season Tickets Renew Now
LATEST NEWS
Okonkwo cele Fleetwood
U21S MATCH REPORT: FLEETWOOD TOWN 1-2 BURNLEY
3 hours ago
Connor Roberts
OVERSEAS STREAMING OPTIONS: WREXHAM V BURNLEY
12 hours ago
PREVIOUS
LATEST NEWS
Match Preview Wrexham
MATCH PREVIEW: WREXHAM V BURNLEY
1 day ago
Travelling Clarets Wrexham
TRAVELLING CLARETS INFORMATION: WREXHAM
1 day ago
LATEST

MENS

WOMENS

MATCHES

CLUB NEWS

SQUAD

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

MATCHES

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

FANS

FAN ADVISORY BOARD

ACCESIBILITY INFORMATION

MATCH DAY AT TURF

SUPPORT AND FAQS

CLUB

COMMERCIAL

SAFEGUARDING

SUPPORTER LIAISON AND CUSTOMER CHARTER

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

TICKETS

TICKETING INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

MEMBERSHIPS

LOYALTY POINTS

LATEST

MENS

WOMENS

MATCHES

CLUB NEWS

SQUAD

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

MATCHES

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

FANS

FAN ADVISORY BOARD

ACCESIBILITY INFORMATION

MATCH DAY AT TURF

SUPPORT AND FAQS

CLUB

COMMERCIAL

SAFEGUARDING

SUPPORTER LIAISON AND CUSTOMER CHARTER

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

TICKETS

TICKETING INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

MEMBERSHIPS

LOYALTY POINTS

Company Details
Terms of Use
Club Policies
Cookies
Web Accessibility
Contact Us
Careers

LATEST

CLUB NEWS
MATCH PREVIEWS
MATCH REPORTS
TRAINING

MATCHES

MEN
WOMEN
UNDER 21
UNDER 18

SQUAD

MEN
WOMEN
UNDER 21
UNDER 18
E SPORTS

FAN

CLARETS+
FAN ADVISORY BOARD
TRAVEL
DISABLED SUPPORTER INFORMATION

TICKETS

LOYALTY POINTS
TICKET INFORMATION
MEMBERSHIPS
SEASON TICKET 2024/25

CLUB

BOARD OF DIRECTORS
CAREERS
SAFEGUARDING
EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

LATEST

MENS

WOMENS

MATCHES

CLUB NEWS

SQUAD

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

MATCHES

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

TICKETS

TICKETING INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

MEMBERSHIPS

LOYALTY POINTS

CLUB

COMMERCIAL

SAFEGUARDING

SUPPORTER LIAISON AND CUSTOMER CHARTER

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

FANS

FAN ADVISORY BOARD

ACCESIBILITY INFORMATION

MATCH DAY AT TURF

SUPPORT AND FAQS

Terms of Use
Cookies
Company Details
Contact Us
Club Policies
Company Details
Terms of Use
Contact Us

THE OFFICIAL SITE OF BURNLEY FOOTBALL CLUB

Company Details
Terms of Use
Club Policies
Cookies
Web Accessibililty
Contact Us
Careers