MATCH REPORT: WREXHAM 1 - 1 BURNLEY

Zeki Amdouni's first-half goal saw the Clarets come away with a point on Tuesday night in a 1-1 draw with Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground.

The Swiss forward struck home the opening goal in Wales, before the home side pulled the scores level in the second-half through Jacques Ekomie's header.

Both sides created chances to go and win the game, but neither team were able to breakthrough and grab a second in a narrow contest in Wrexham.

Hayen made three changes to the XI from Saturday’s defeat, with Igor handed his Burnley debut, Connor Roberts & Amdouni also came into the side.

Ugo Raghouber Wrexham

There was an early chance for the hosts, as Max Cleworth headed Issa Kabore’s cross into the centre of the box, but fellow defender Callum Doyle couldn’t convert his close-range header, with Max Weiss making a comfortable save.

Weiss was then called into action once again in the 17 th minute, this time to keep out Kieffer Moore’s powerful header, as Wrexham began to apply the pressure on the Clarets.

However, with Burnley’s first real chance on goal, the away side then took the lead just after the midway mark of the first-half through Amdouni’s strike.

Largie Ramazani played a lovely through ball into the path of the Switzerland international, who charged in on goal and slotted it home into the bottom corner past Anthony Patterson with a neat finish.

Team Wrexham

The home side did come close to drawing the scores level a few minutes before half-time, with Weiss making another smart stop to deny Matty James, before Kabore struck the side netting with the follow-up strike.

That chance opportunity turned out to be the final chance of the half for either side, with the visitors going into the break with the lead.

After a tight contest in the first-half, Wrexham then came out and grabbed the equaliser eight minutes into the second, as Ekomie rose highest inside the box to head home Kabore’s cross.

As the rain began to pour over Wrexham, Phil Parkinson’s side came close to clinching the lead, but substitute Callum O’Hare’s effort fizzed just wide of the post from outside the area.

Max Alleyne Wrexham

Hayen then made two changes with over 20 minutes left to play, with Ekdal replacing Igor and Lucas Pires on for Aaron Ramsey.

The Clarets were looking for a second and created a great opportunity of their own to regain the lead, as Ramazani broke into the area and saw his parried effort fall into the path of Oliver Sonne, but the full-back’s effort was headed away off the line.

Reo Hatate was introduced with 13 minutes left on the clock, with Max Alleyne making way.

Neither team were able to break through and bag a second goal, which saw the points shared at the Racecourse.

Burnley: Weiss, Walker, Alleyne (Hatate 73), Raghouber, Igor (Ekdal 68), Sonne, Laurent, Ramsey (Pires 68), Roberts, Amdouni, Ramazani

Unused substitutes: Coudert, Castell, Ahmedhodžić, Broja, Hountondji, Clark

Wrexham: Patterson, Doyle, Ekomie (Longman 85), Cleworth (Vyner 29), Hyam, Whiteman, Windass (O’Hare HT), Kabore, Moore (Smith 60), O’Brien (Rathbone HT), James

Unused substitutes: Ward, Worrall, Imray, Broadhead

Goals: Amdouni 25’, Ekomie 53’