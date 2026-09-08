U21S MATCH REPORT: FLEETWOOD TOWN 1-2 BURNLEY

Burnley U21s beat Fleetwood Town 2-1 to register their first Premier League Cup Group E points of the season on Tuesday night.

Zach Johnson and Destiny Okonkwo were on target at Highbury Stadium, with the young Clarets repelling some second-half pressure from their opponents to make sure of the result

There were five changes to the side that started against Reading in the league last time out, with Lewis Forshaw returning to keep goal and Oli Pimlott joining the defence.

Captain George Brierley sat behind debutant Delfim Luwawu in the heart of midfield, while Okonkwo earned his first U21s start of the campaign up front.

Luwawu Fleetwood

Forshaw produced a smart stop with his legs after just two minutes and that proved pivotal, as Johnson’s effort from the right edge of the area broke the deadlock with 11 on the clock.

Pimlott’s night was unfortunately ended by injury soon afterwards, though, with Cameron Scott taking his place.

Fleetwood built a head of steam on the half hour when Forshaw rushed off his line to thwart Josh Thomas, before David Animasaun smacked the bar from the resulting corner.

Johnson’s 25-yard effort was then comfortable for James Prodic in the Cods goal, meaning the young Clarets took a one-goal lead into half-time.

Emmanuel Airoboma and Luwawu made way for Corey King and Blayz Borgesson respectively at the break, which saw Pouani move inside and Borgesson play wide left.

That switch paid dividends just four minutes after the restart, when Pouani slipped an excellent ball to King in the inside right channel and the substitute squared for Okonkwo to tap into an empty net.

Fleetwood hit straight back through Animasaun’s powerful finish from a cut back and seemed to grow in confidence from that point onwards, so Dylan Morison was brought on to add midfield steel.

Burnley’s final change saw Braidin Derbyshire make his first appearance of the campaign 18 minutes from time and he almost made an immediate impact, but couldn’t quite connect with a flashed cross.

Fleetwood pushed forwards in the closing stages but weren't able to net a fourth goal of the evening, meaning the three points returned with Burnley to Padiham.

Next up is a trip to the Loughborough University Stadium for a Premier League 2 fixture against Nottingham Forest on Monday 14 th September. Kick-off is 7pm.

Burnley: Forshaw, Stanley, Pimlott (Scott 17), Campbell, Airoboma (King HT), Savage, Johnson (Derbyshire 72), Brierley (Morison 60), Okonkwo, Luwawu (Borgesson HT), Pouani

Unused Substitutes: Robinson, Taylor

Fleetwood Town : Pradic, Toole (Buckley 51), Dempsey, Slater, Haughey (Cherry HT), Bamba, Sawkins, Costelloe, Animasaun (Trialist 65), Thomas (Junaid HT), Oladiti (Wilkinson 69)

Unused Substitutes: Bellizia, Stansfield