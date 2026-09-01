MATCHDAY AT TURF: BURNLEY V MIDDLESBROUGH

The Clarets are back on home turf on Wednesday night as they welcome Middlesbrough in the EFL Sky Bet Championship (8pm KO).

The home team bus will arrive at the north east corner of the stadium opposite the Fan Zone. Supporters are encouraged to be in place from 6:15pm to welcome Head Coach Nicky Hayen and the team off the bus.

Ahead of kick-off we will be pausing for a moment for applause in memory of Brian Nelson, Chair of Trustees of Burnley FC in the Community and former director of Burnley Football Club.

Please note, we encourage supporters to arrive earlier than usual in order to attend the match on time and to allow adequate time for our search measures. Supporters arriving less than 20 minutes before kick-off are not guaranteed to be in their seats before kick-off, particularly due to the additional spot checks taking place.

Digital Ticketing at Turf Moor

Digital tickets have arrived at Turf Moor.

We strongly recommend you download your digital tickets before arriving at the stadium.

Free WiFi is available at the turnstiles to access digital tickets.

Access to Turf Moor

On matchdays Harry Potts Way and Yorkshire Street can be congested, therefore we encourage all supporters to arrive early. Harry Potts Way will close to traffic at 6pm.

The Club encourage fans to be considerate if parking on residential roads around Turf Moor.

We recently shared a statement in collaboration with Lancashire County Council regarding the proposed matchday traffic order around Turf Moor Stadium on matchday. The statement can be found here .

Further stadium information

Entry to turnstiles will open at 6:30pm for both home and visiting supporters. Please bring photo ID with you as this may be checked as part of our standard ticketing policy.

For your safety, we have increased search measures around the club on matchdays therefore it may take longer to enter the stadium. Supporters are encouraged to arrive in good time ahead of kick-off for extra bag checks at the turnstiles.

There will also be extra bag checking measures in place for all hospitality areas and the Fan Zone, so please allow for additional time to gain entry.

Please note, the Ticket Office will be open from 2pm until half-time.

The Clarets Store will be open from 9am until kick-off.

The Fan Zone will be open before the game between 5pm until kick-off.

We will be serving food and beverages on all concourses and will only be accepting cashless methods of payment.

The stadium's multi faith room is located on the first floor of the ETC (above the Fan Zone).

Our matchday programme, Turf, will be available in print! Grab your copy from the Clarets Store or our programme sellers around the stadium. Alternatively, this can be purchased online for delivery from Press Box Publishing here .

Our supporter code of conduct can be found here - please read before coming to the game.

All supporters at Turf Moor are strongly encouraged to read the below carefully:

The safety of all match participants is of paramount importance. We recognise that reckless actions are carried out by a small minority of fans and the majority of supporters attend and watch matches in a safe and respectful way.

As a football club we expect supporters to adhere to the ground regulations in place at Turf Moor, enjoy the game from their seat and DO NOT enter the playing area at any time . It is a criminal offence to enter the pitch and doing so, may result in a criminal record and stadium bans. It also creates a significant safety issue not only for themselves, but for fellow supporters, club players, staff and match officials.

It is also against ground regulations to throw any items/missiles on the pitch - any supporter that throws anything, putting the safety of players and individuals at risk, will receive a severe banning order from the club. This behaviour will not be tolerated .

Not in our Stadium

If you hear, witness or experience discriminatory behaviour at Turf Moor, text 'REPORT' to 80800. Please provide seat details with a description of the incident. You can also approach your nearest steward or make a report via the Kick it Out dedicated app.

Burnley Football Club is One Club for All. We do not tolerate hate speech or discrimination in any form; it is a criminal offence and will be dealt with severely.

We urge supporters who experience or witness any discriminatory language or behaviour to report it urgently - it is not welcome in our stadium.

Offensive chanting

We are aware of incidents of offensive chanting at football matches, chanting which can have a negative affect on supporters.