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RAMAZANI MAKES MOVE TO THE CLARETS
Clarets secure signature of experienced forward
2026-09-01T15:28+01:00
RAMAZANI MAKES MOVE TO THE CLARETS
Clarets secure signature of experienced forward
2026-09-01T15:28+01:00
Ramazani signing
Ramazani signing
Ramazani signing
Burnley Football Club are delighted to announce the arrival of winger Largie Ramazani, who joins on a season-long loan deal from Leeds United, with an obligation to make the move permanent next summer.
The 25-year-old forward, who won the Sky Bet Championship title with United in the 2024/25 campaign, arrives at Turf Moor having spent last season in La Liga at Valencia.
After making the move to Burnley, Ramazani said: "It feels amazing. I'm well aware of Burnley as a club from the competition we had a couple of years ago and it's a great club.
"I know a few of the players here already too, so it's a really exciting move for me and I'm ready to show what I can do and help Burnley get back to the Premier League.
"I have experience from playing in this league and creating that winning environment, so I'm hoping I can bring something to the team on and off the pitch."
Ramazani signing
Born in the Berchem-Sainte-Agathe municipality of Brussels, Ramazani made the move to England at 12-years-old, where he spent time in Charlton Athletic's academy system, before leaving in 2017 to join Manchester United's academy.
After quickly progressing through the ranks at Old Trafford, the forward was rewarded with a first professional contract in March 2018 and soon became a regular within the U21s side.
Ramazani was handed his senior debut for the Red Devils in November 2019, featuring as a substitute in a UEFA Europa League tie against FC Astana, before his time at the club came to an end in the summer of 2020.
The Belgian winger went on to join Spanish second-tier side Almería, where he helped the club seal promotion to La Liga in his second campaign and went on to score his first top-tier goal in Spain against Real Madrid the season after.
Ramazani signing
Ramazani's time with Almería eventually concluded in the summer of 2024, as the wideman joined Leeds United, after scoring 21 times in 127 appearances across four seasons.
The former Belgium U21 international penned a four-year deal at Elland Road and played a pivotal role in the Whites sealing promotion back to the Premier League, bagging seven goals throughout the 2024/25 campaign in 31 games.
After reaching the top-flight with the Yorkshire club, the attacker then returned to Spain and La Liga, joining Valencia on a season-long loan move, where he played 23 games and scored five.
Ramazani now makes the move to Lancashire, having made over 190 senior appearances, becoming Nicky Hayen's eighth summer signing.
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