HAYEN’S PRESS POINTS: MIDDLESBROUGH

Burnley continue their Sky Bet Championship campaign with the visit of Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.

Head Coach Nicky Hayen spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon to discuss a variety of topics, including the club’s transfer business, a desire to recruit wide players, the need to bounce back from Norwich, and the challenge he expects from Middlesbrough.

DEADLINE DAY

“Everyone always tries to work as hard as possible to get things done, in and out. And this will be until the last second of the window.

“We’re trying to get players in, senior players, because we really want a balance between experienced players and young, talented players. So that there is a guidance from the senior players. That’s what we’re working on and I’m confident that we’ll get some deals done.”

LOOKING AT WIDE AREAS

“One type is different from the other and what we miss a little bit is depth. To create depth in the back of defences with speed and deep runs.

“We have a lot of players who are really good to come into the ball and have the technical skills to make the difference there. But if for example a team locks us and try man marking and we don’t find a solution – then we also need players who need depth and this is something that we lack in this squad and this is what we try to improve.”

REFLECTING ON NORWICH

“We have to work more like a team. You see bits in the Norwich game that are really good and you see that we have a lot of potential, but we have to be consistent for 90 minutes and that’s not been the case.

“On Saturday we really wanted to start with a really good energy, and then we make an individual mistake. That’s part of football, but it breaks the energy in that certain moment. This is something that we have to change.”

LOOKING AHEAD TO MIDDLESBROUGH

“It’s a really good team and a lot of players are still there. They keep on repeating the same successful things from last season, so we know it’s a really competitive team that’s aiming for the play-off finals.

“We have to be aware that it’s a strong team, but what we delivered against West Ham, that’s what we have to believe – especially at our home ground.