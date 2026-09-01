CLUB
TICKETS
SHOP
Main Club Sponsor
TICKETS
SHOP
LATEST
MATCHES
SHOP
TICKETS
HAYEN’S PRESS POINTS: MIDDLESBROUGH
Head Coach previews Wednesday night's action
2026-09-01T14:00+01:00
HAYEN’S PRESS POINTS: MIDDLESBROUGH
Head Coach previews Wednesday night's action
2026-09-01T14:00+01:00
Nicky Hayen Middlesbrough press conference
Nicky Hayen Middlesbrough press conference
Nicky Hayen Middlesbrough press conference
Nicky Hayen Middlesbrough press conference
Nicky Hayen Middlesbrough press conference
Nicky Hayen Middlesbrough press conference
Burnley continue their Sky Bet Championship campaign with the visit of Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.
Head Coach Nicky Hayen spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon to discuss a variety of topics, including the club’s transfer business, a desire to recruit wide players, the need to bounce back from Norwich, and the challenge he expects from Middlesbrough.
DEADLINE DAY
“Everyone always tries to work as hard as possible to get things done, in and out. And this will be until the last second of the window.
“We’re trying to get players in, senior players, because we really want a balance between experienced players and young, talented players. So that there is a guidance from the senior players. That’s what we’re working on and I’m confident that we’ll get some deals done.”
LOOKING AT WIDE AREAS
“One type is different from the other and what we miss a little bit is depth. To create depth in the back of defences with speed and deep runs.
“We have a lot of players who are really good to come into the ball and have the technical skills to make the difference there. But if for example a team locks us and try man marking and we don’t find a solution – then we also need players who need depth and this is something that we lack in this squad and this is what we try to improve.”
REFLECTING ON NORWICH
“We have to work more like a team. You see bits in the Norwich game that are really good and you see that we have a lot of potential, but we have to be consistent for 90 minutes and that’s not been the case.
“On Saturday we really wanted to start with a really good energy, and then we make an individual mistake. That’s part of football, but it breaks the energy in that certain moment. This is something that we have to change.”
LOOKING AHEAD TO MIDDLESBROUGH
“It’s a really good team and a lot of players are still there. They keep on repeating the same successful things from last season, so we know it’s a really competitive team that’s aiming for the play-off finals.
“We have to be aware that it’s a strong team, but what we delivered against West Ham, that’s what we have to believe – especially at our home ground.
“We will need the fans also. You saw that when we were connected we were really strong. Unfortunately we’ve had three away games including the cup since, but now we have two home games and we’re going to make the most of it.”
Share this post
2026/2027 Season Tickets Renew Now
LATEST NEWS
Matchday at Turf Middlesbrough
MATCHDAY AT TURF: BURNLEY V MIDDLESBROUGH
1 hour ago
Ramazani signing
RAMAZANI MAKES MOVE TO THE CLARETS
3 hours ago
PREVIOUS
NEXT
LATEST NEWS
Worrall training
WORRALL JOINS WREXHAM
8 hours ago
McMahon-Brown Espanyol
LOAN MOVE FOR MCMAHON-BROWN
1 day ago
LATEST

MENS

WOMENS

MATCHES

CLUB NEWS

SQUAD

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

MATCHES

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

FANS

FAN ADVISORY BOARD

ACCESIBILITY INFORMATION

MATCH DAY AT TURF

SUPPORT AND FAQS

CLUB

COMMERCIAL

SAFEGUARDING

SUPPORTER LIAISON AND CUSTOMER CHARTER

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

TICKETS

TICKETING INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

MEMBERSHIPS

LOYALTY POINTS

LATEST

MENS

WOMENS

MATCHES

CLUB NEWS

SQUAD

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

MATCHES

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

FANS

FAN ADVISORY BOARD

ACCESIBILITY INFORMATION

MATCH DAY AT TURF

SUPPORT AND FAQS

CLUB

COMMERCIAL

SAFEGUARDING

SUPPORTER LIAISON AND CUSTOMER CHARTER

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

TICKETS

TICKETING INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

MEMBERSHIPS

LOYALTY POINTS

Company Details
Terms of Use
Club Policies
Cookies
Web Accessibility
Contact Us
Careers

LATEST

CLUB NEWS
MATCH PREVIEWS
MATCH REPORTS
TRAINING

MATCHES

MEN
WOMEN
UNDER 21
UNDER 18

SQUAD

MEN
WOMEN
UNDER 21
UNDER 18
E SPORTS

FAN

CLARETS+
FAN ADVISORY BOARD
TRAVEL
DISABLED SUPPORTER INFORMATION

TICKETS

LOYALTY POINTS
TICKET INFORMATION
MEMBERSHIPS
SEASON TICKET 2024/25

CLUB

BOARD OF DIRECTORS
CAREERS
SAFEGUARDING
EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

LATEST

MENS

WOMENS

MATCHES

CLUB NEWS

SQUAD

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

MATCHES

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

TICKETS

TICKETING INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

MEMBERSHIPS

LOYALTY POINTS

CLUB

COMMERCIAL

SAFEGUARDING

SUPPORTER LIAISON AND CUSTOMER CHARTER

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

FANS

FAN ADVISORY BOARD

ACCESIBILITY INFORMATION

MATCH DAY AT TURF

SUPPORT AND FAQS

Terms of Use
Cookies
Company Details
Contact Us
Club Policies
Company Details
Terms of Use
Contact Us

THE OFFICIAL SITE OF BURNLEY FOOTBALL CLUB

Company Details
Terms of Use
Club Policies
Cookies
Web Accessibililty
Contact Us
Careers