WORRALL JOINS WREXHAM

Burnley Football Club can confirm that defender Joe Worrall has joined Sky Bet Championship side Wrexham for an undisclosed fee.
The 29-year-old joined the Clarets in the summer of 2024 and helped the Club seal promotion back to the Premier League in his first season, featuring 13 times.
Worrall, who played a further 13 games last season in all competitions, now makes the permanent move to Wales.
The Club would like to thank Joe for his contribution at Turf Moor and wish him the best of luck in his next chapter.