WORRALL JOINS WREXHAM

Burnley Football Club can confirm that defender Joe Worrall has joined Sky Bet Championship side Wrexham for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old joined the Clarets in the summer of 2024 and helped the Club seal promotion back to the Premier League in his first season, featuring 13 times.

Worrall, who played a further 13 games last season in all competitions, now makes the permanent move to Wales.