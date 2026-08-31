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LOAN MOVE FOR MCMAHON-BROWN
Striker joins Shrewsbury Town
2026-08-31T16:30+01:00
LOAN MOVE FOR MCMAHON-BROWN
Striker joins Shrewsbury Town
2026-08-31T16:30+01:00
McMahon-Brown Espanyol
McMahon-Brown Espanyol
McMahon-Brown Espanyol
Burnley Football Club can confirm that Kian McMahon-Brown has joined Shrewsbury Town on loan for the remainder of the 2026/27 season.
The move will be a first taste of senior football for the 18-year-old, who penned his maiden professional contract earlier this summer.
Last season saw McMahon-Brown claim the Academy Player of the Year award, alongside representing Republic of Ireland at the FIFA U17 World Cup and later making his U21s international debut.
He will now continue his development at League Two level and could make his Shrewsbury debut against Rochdale on Tuesday night.
Best of luck, Kian!
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