CLARETS CALENDAR: PLAN YOUR BURNLEY WEEK - MONDAY 31ST AUGUST

Birthdays

There are lots of birthdays in the Burnley family this week! Many happy returns to Women’s team midfielder Brenna McPartlan and first-year scholar Aiden Huggett, who both celebrate on Tuesday.

Likewise, U18 defender Tadi Murwira and first-team striker Lyle Foster hit their latest milestones on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

TUESDAY

Burnley U17s v Manchester United U17s | U17 Premier League Cup | 7pm

This week’s match schedule will start with our first-year scholars, who welcome Manchester United to the training ground in the U17 Premier League Cup.

Be sure to keep an eye on X @ClaretsAcademy and Instagram @burnleyfcacademyofficial from Wednesday onwards for a score update and highlights.

WEDNESDAY

Burnley v Middlesbrough | Sky Bet Championship | 8pm

Nicky Hayen’s Burnley are at Turf Moor twice this week, starting with the visit of Middlesbrough under the Wednesday night lights.

Tickets can be purchased ONLINE , in person at Turf Moor or over the phone on 01282 704718.

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Alternatively, purchase an audio pass on Clarets+ HERE and listen to Phil Bird’s commentary from 7.45pm.

Be sure to follow updates on the Club’s official social media channels too, with a match report to be shared after the final whistle on www.burnleyfootballclub.com .

FRIDAY

Watford Women v Burnley Women | Barclays Women’s Super League 2 | 7.30pm

Burnley Women make their tier two debut on Friday night, with fellow newcomers Watford being the opponents.

Kick-off at Vicarage Road (WD18 0ER) is 7.30pm, and tickets can be purchased in advance of the day at £12 for adults, £8 for those aged 65+ and 19-21, and £5 for under 18s and below HERE . They will also be available on the door.

Our Women’s team dedicated social media channels will house live updates, so be sure to follow @BurnleyFCWomen on X and Instagram . Alternatively, watch live on the BWSL2 YouTube channel HERE .

A match report and reaction from the coaching staff and playing squad will then be available on www.burnleyfootballclub.com after the final whistle.

SATURDAY

Burnley v Bristol City | Sky Bet Championship | 3pm

Bristol City will make the journey north to Lancashire on Saturday afternoon.

Tickets can be purchased ONLINE , in person at Turf Moor or over the phone on 01282 704718, and your support would be greatly appreciated by the team.

Due to broadcast regulations, the match will not be shown live in the UK. As such, the best way to follow the action is by purchasing an audio pass on Clarets+ HERE and listening to Phil Bird’s commentary from 2.45pm.

The club’s official social media channels will house live updates too, with a match report to be shared after the final whistle on www.burnleyfootballclub.com .

Leeds United U18s v Burnley U18s | U18 Premier League | 12pm

Warren Taylor continued his fine start to the season with another two goals against Sunderland at the weekend.

The U18 Premier League campaign will continue with a trip to Leeds United’s training ground this Saturday coming.

Be sure to keep an eye on X @ClaretsAcademy and Instagram @burnleyfcacademyofficial from next Monday onwards for a score update and highlights.

Birthdays