MATCH PREVIEW: BURNLEY V MIDDLESBROUGH

Burnley are back in Turf Moor action on Wednesday night, after three consecutive away games, as Nicky Hayen's side host Middlesbrough in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Clarets are back on home turf for the first time since the opening day, aiming to claim a first three points of the season.

Boro arrive in Lancashire, after winning two of their first three games, with wins over Lincoln City and West Bromwich Albion, and defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

The last time the two sides met in the Championship at Turf Moor, it ended 1-1, with Connor Roberts cancelling out Anfernee Dijksteel's opener.

Middlesbrough - one to watch

Aidan Morris

Midfielder Aidan Morris joined Boro in the summer of 2024, after making the move from Columbus Crew, where he progressed through the academy ranks, before making over 100 appearances for the MLS side.

The 24-year-old featured 37 times during his first campaign, before playing 45 games last season, as Kim Hellberg's side reached the Championship play-offs.

Morris missed the season opener against Lincoln through injury, but played both league games against Blackburn Rovers and West Brom last time out.

Morgan Whittaker

Winger Morgan Whittaker signed for Middlesbrough in January 2025 from Plymouth and despite being unable to find the net in his first campaign at the Riverside, the wideman soon found his form last season.

The 25-year-old attacker scored 14 goals and registered seven assists for Hellberg's side last year, as Boro narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League, after losing to Hull City at Wembley.

Whittaker has featured in all five of Middlesbrough's fixtures so far this season, with one assist for Jeremy Sarmiento's goal at Ewood Park.

Will Lankshear

Striker Will Lankshear penned a five-year deal at the Riverside this summer, after joining from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 21-year-old forward had a brief loan spell with West Brom in the 2024/25 campaign, before scoring 12 goals in a season-long loan spell at Oxford United last year.

Lankshear's Boro career has got off to a dream start after scoring six goals in the opening five games in all competitions.

Fact file

Nickname: The Boro

Founded: 1876

Ground: Riverside Stadium

Head Coach: Kim Hellberg

2025/26 position: 5th (Championship)

Programme

Our official matchday programme ‘TURF’ will be on sale in and around Turf Moor on Wednesday as usual.

Inside you will find an exclusive interview with front cover star Connor Roberts, ‘A foot in both camps’ chat with Marlon Beresford, a closer look at the opposition, and Club Historian Shaun Borman takes us through the ‘Turf Treasures’.

You can also purchase a subscription to our matchday programme online HERE .

How to watch

Tickets for the match are still available to purchase online , at the ticket office and over the phone.

This game will also be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Live audio commentary is available for the game on Clarets+ from 7:45pm with Phil Bird. Click here to view our Clarets+ streaming and audio passes.

Full match highlights, goals and interviews will be available to view after the match on Clarets+ and across all social media channels.

Officials

Referee - Matt Donohue

Assistant Referee 1 - Paul Hodkinson

Assistant Referee 2 - Connor Brown