IGOR COMPLETES BURNLEY SWITCH

Burnley Football Club are pleased to confirm the signing of experienced defender Igor Julio from Brighton & Hove Albion in a permanent move for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old Brazilian, who has signed a three-year deal at Turf Moor, makes the move to Lancashire having spent the last three years with the Seagulls.

Following his move to Turf Moor, Igor said: "I'm very happy to be here. Burnley is a great club, with lots of history and I'm pleased to be a part of it.

"Once I heard of the interest and spoke to the manager, I wanted to get the move done and I'm ready for this next chapter now in my career."

Born and raised in Bom Sucesso, Brazil, Igor started out in the Red Bull Brasil set-up and after impressing in the U20s side, the defender was rewarded with a move to Austria to join Red Bull Salzburg's reserve team, Liefering.

Following two seasons with Liefering, the centre-back was promoted to Salzburg's main squad, but with regular minutes limited, he went on to spend time on loan at Wolfsberger AC and Austria Wien across the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons.

The summer of 2019 saw Igor then depart in a permanent move to Serie A side SPAL, where he spent just six months, before moving to fellow Italian side Fiorentina on an initial two-year loan in January 2020.

Igor played 33 games for the Serie A club during his first two campaigns in Florence, before making the move permanent in the summer of 2021 and the Brazilian went on to feature a further 77 times for the Italian side, tallying up a total of 110 appearances.

After finishing runner-up in the Coppa Italia and UEFA Europa Conference League in his final season, Igor departed Italy to sign for Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2023.

He penned a four-year deal with the Seagulls and quickly established himself within the starting XI, playing 33 games during his first season at the Amex.

Igor played a further 16 times the following year, before spending the first-half of last season on loan at West Ham United.