BURNLEY FC SUPPORTS TOGETHER AGAINST RACISM

Burnley Football Club are proud to support the EFL's Together Against Racism campaign, running from 16-26 October.

The campaign brings together the EFL and all 72 Clubs to challenge racism wherever it occurs and reinforce the message that it has no place in football, online or in our communities.

At Burnley FC, we are committed to creating an environment where everyone feels welcome and able to enjoy football free from racism and other forms of discrimination.

Our matchday on Friday against Wolves will be our dedicated matchday where we will show our support for the campaign and reinforce the message that racism has no place in football or society.

Burnley FC is committed to the work we undertake in anti-racism. Through Club and community initiatives including our Report Line on matchdays, we continue to play our part in tackling racism and promoting inclusion across our Club and community.

A key focus of this year's campaign is encouraging supporters to report racism as soon as it happens directly to Clubs.

Reporting incidents in this way can make a significant difference. EFL data from last season shows that 63% of live racism incidents reported directly to Clubs led to individuals being identified and action being taken and was over twice as likely to deliver an offender ID than a post-match report.

EFL Together Against Racism

Last season, almost nine in every 10 successful identifications came from incidents reported directly to Clubs on matchday. By reporting concerns immediately, supporters help Clubs, stewards and authorities take quicker action, gather evidence and identify those responsible.

Supporters can find information on how to report racism directly to the Club here .

Together, we can help ensure football remains a place where everyone feels they belong.

Ahead of the Together Against Racism campaign, Trevor Birch, Chief Executive of the EFL, said: “Football has a unique ability to bring communities together and give people a sense of belonging. Racism undermines that bond, which is why it remains critically important that the EFL, its Clubs, players, staff and supporters stand united against it wherever it is seen or heard.

“EFL data demonstrates that when incidents are reported at the time—through Club channels, to stewards or to the police—there is a significantly greater prospect of identifying those responsible and holding them to account. Last season, 51 people received bans and a further 15 attended education courses. The message is clear: the more information that is reported, the better the chance of ensuring that acts of hate have consequences.

“Discrimination has no place in our game, online or in our communities. The EFL remains resolute in its commitment to confronting racism in all its forms.”