OVERSEAS STREAMING OPTIONS: BURNLEY V WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Nicky Hayen and team are back at Turf Moor on Friday night as they host Wolves in the Sky Bet Championship (8pm KO).

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

The match can also be streamed internationally on Clarets+ in the following territories only:

Albania, Cyprus, Malaysia, South Korea, American Samoa, Belarus, Belgium, Brunei, Cambodia, Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Cook Islands, East Timor, Faroe Islands, Fiji, Gibraltar, Guam, Kiribati, Laos, Macau, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nauru, Niue, Norfolk Island, North Korea, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Pitcairn Islands, Poland, Romania, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Spain, Tahiti (French Polynesia), Taiwan, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Vietnam, Wallis & Futuna and Western Samoa (Samoa).

Video match passes are £10 to watch the live video stream of the game.

Audio pass is £2.50 to listen to Phil Bird.

The following passes are also available:

Month video - £25 Watch Live Burnley FC EFL Championship Fixtures (Individual match availability varies by territory). Billed Monthly.

Month audio - £4.50 Listen Live to audio commentary for every match in the EFL Championship 2026/27. Billed monthly (Available world wide).

Season video - £180 - Watch Live Burnley FC EFL Championship Fixtures (Individual match availability varies by territory).

Season audio - £45 Listen Live to audio commentary for every match in the EFL Championship 2026/27. (Available world wide) commentary from Phil Bird.

The stream will begin at 7:45pm on Tuesday here .

To buy a pass click here .