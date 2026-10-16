CLUB
TICKETS
SHOP
Main Club Sponsor
TICKETS
SHOP
LATEST
MATCHES
SHOP
TICKETS
EDWARDS' PRESS POINTS: WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS
Winger ready for Wolves clash
2026-10-16T09:00+01:00
EDWARDS' PRESS POINTS: WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS
Winger ready for Wolves clash
2026-10-16T09:00+01:00
Marcus Edwards, Charlton
Marcus Edwards, Charlton
Marcus Edwards, Charlton
Marcus Edwards, Charlton
Marcus Edwards, Charlton
Marcus Edwards, Charlton
Marcus Edwards insists he and his teammates are eager to get back to Turf Moor on Friday night and get a result, following Tuesday night's last minute draw with Charlton.
The Clarets host Wolves under the lights and after conceding late on Tuesday to draw 2-2, Edwards says the dressing room is keen to respond and end the week on a high.
Speaking to the media on Thursday afternoon, the 27-year-old discussed Friday's meeting with the Old Gold, his recent international break success with Cyprus and getting off the mark at Watford last week.
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
"We know it's going to be a tough game tomorrow night, Wolves are a good team with some dangerous players.
"But we also know what we are capable of as a team, which we showed last week at Watford, we need to do that again this week.
"It's a short turnaround after Tuesday night, but the boys are looking forward to getting back out there, putting things right and hopefully capping off the week with three points."
INTERNATIONAL BREAK TO REMEMBER
"It was a really nice time for me. I chose to play for Cyprus recently through my mum, who is from there and it was a surreal feeling scoring on my debut.
"The country means a lot to me, I have been there many times, can speak the language, I love the food and it just felt the right time (to represent Cyprus).
"I played all four games during the break and then scored the last minute winner in the last game, so it was good for me and I enjoyed it."
VICARAGE VOLLEY
"It's always good to get off the mark for the season and it was a nice finish, but the main thing for me last weekend was the team getting the win.
"To contribute off the bench after coming on is always a good feeling, but the three points was the main achievement."
Share this post
2026/2027 Season Tickets Renew Now
LATEST NEWS
Lucas Pires Charlton Athletic
OVERSEAS STREAMING OPTIONS: BURNLEY V WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS
2 hours ago
MATCH-PREVIEW-1920x1080 (7)
MATCH PREVIEW: BURNLEY V WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS
18 hours ago
PREVIOUS
NEXT
LATEST NEWS
Matchday at Turf Wolves
MATCHDAY AT TURF: BURNLEY V WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS
20 hours ago
Pouani cele Preston
U21S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V ASTON VILLA
21 hours ago
LATEST

MENS

WOMENS

MATCHES

CLUB NEWS

SQUAD

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

MATCHES

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

FANS

FAN ADVISORY BOARD

ACCESIBILITY INFORMATION

MATCH DAY AT TURF

SUPPORT AND FAQS

CLUB

COMMERCIAL

SAFEGUARDING

SUPPORTER LIAISON AND CUSTOMER CHARTER

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

TICKETS

TICKETING INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

MEMBERSHIPS

LOYALTY POINTS

LATEST

MENS

WOMENS

MATCHES

CLUB NEWS

SQUAD

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

MATCHES

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

FANS

FAN ADVISORY BOARD

ACCESIBILITY INFORMATION

MATCH DAY AT TURF

SUPPORT AND FAQS

CLUB

COMMERCIAL

SAFEGUARDING

SUPPORTER LIAISON AND CUSTOMER CHARTER

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

TICKETS

TICKETING INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

MEMBERSHIPS

LOYALTY POINTS

Company Details
Terms of Use
Club Policies
Cookies
Web Accessibility
Contact Us
Careers

LATEST

CLUB NEWS
MATCH PREVIEWS
MATCH REPORTS
TRAINING

MATCHES

MEN
WOMEN
UNDER 21
UNDER 18

SQUAD

MEN
WOMEN
UNDER 21
UNDER 18
E SPORTS

FAN

CLARETS+
FAN ADVISORY BOARD
TRAVEL
DISABLED SUPPORTER INFORMATION

TICKETS

LOYALTY POINTS
TICKET INFORMATION
MEMBERSHIPS
SEASON TICKET 2024/25

CLUB

BOARD OF DIRECTORS
CAREERS
SAFEGUARDING
EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

LATEST

MENS

WOMENS

MATCHES

CLUB NEWS

SQUAD

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

MATCHES

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

TICKETS

TICKETING INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

MEMBERSHIPS

LOYALTY POINTS

CLUB

COMMERCIAL

SAFEGUARDING

SUPPORTER LIAISON AND CUSTOMER CHARTER

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

FANS

FAN ADVISORY BOARD

ACCESIBILITY INFORMATION

MATCH DAY AT TURF

SUPPORT AND FAQS

Terms of Use
Cookies
Company Details
Contact Us
Club Policies
Company Details
Terms of Use
Contact Us

THE OFFICIAL SITE OF BURNLEY FOOTBALL CLUB

Company Details
Terms of Use
Club Policies
Cookies
Web Accessibililty
Contact Us
Careers