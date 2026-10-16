EDWARDS' PRESS POINTS: WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Marcus Edwards insists he and his teammates are eager to get back to Turf Moor on Friday night and get a result, following Tuesday night's last minute draw with Charlton.

The Clarets host Wolves under the lights and after conceding late on Tuesday to draw 2-2, Edwards says the dressing room is keen to respond and end the week on a high.

Speaking to the media on Thursday afternoon, the 27-year-old discussed Friday's meeting with the Old Gold, his recent international break success with Cyprus and getting off the mark at Watford last week.

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

"We know it's going to be a tough game tomorrow night, Wolves are a good team with some dangerous players.

"But we also know what we are capable of as a team, which we showed last week at Watford, we need to do that again this week.

"It's a short turnaround after Tuesday night, but the boys are looking forward to getting back out there, putting things right and hopefully capping off the week with three points."

INTERNATIONAL BREAK TO REMEMBER

"It was a really nice time for me. I chose to play for Cyprus recently through my mum, who is from there and it was a surreal feeling scoring on my debut.

"The country means a lot to me, I have been there many times, can speak the language, I love the food and it just felt the right time (to represent Cyprus).

"I played all four games during the break and then scored the last minute winner in the last game, so it was good for me and I enjoyed it."

VICARAGE VOLLEY

"It's always good to get off the mark for the season and it was a nice finish, but the main thing for me last weekend was the team getting the win.