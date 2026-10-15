MATCH PREVIEW: BURNLEY V WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Burnley are back at home on Friday evening, as Nicky Hayen's side host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Clarets will be looking to build on the four points picked up in the last two games against Watford and Charlton Athletic following the international break.

Wolves head to Burnley in 10th place and have lost their last two games, after a 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough, the Old Gold then suffered a 3-1 loss on Tuesday night at home to Bolton Wanderers.

The last time the two sides met in the Championship was in March 2016, where the points where shared in a 1-1 draw.

Largie Ramazani Charlton Athletic

Wolves - Ones to watch

Andre

Brazilian midfielder Andre is in his third season at Molineux, after joining Wolves in the summer of 2024 from Fluminense.

An instant fan favourite for the Old Gold, Andre has made 85 appearances since arriving in the Midlands, missing just 11 league games during his time.

Ahead of the current campaign, the 25-year-old penned a new long-term deal to commit his future to the club and has started every Championship game this season.

Fer Lopez

Young attacking midfielder Fer Lopez has enjoyed an impressive start to the 2026/27 campaign, scoring five goals in 11 games.

After signing from Celta Viga in the summer of 2025, limited minutes in the Premier League saw Lopez return to the La Liga side midway through last season, before returning to Molineux.

The 22-year-old forward kicked off the campaign with a goal in the Carabao Cup and has gone on to feature in every league game, scoring four in the Championship.

Kieran Trippier

Experienced full-back and former Claret Kieran Trippier signed for Wolves in the summer, with nearly 600 career appearances to his name.

The 36-year-old defender, who played over 180 times at Turf Moor during a four-year spell, is back playing in the Championship for the first time since 2014, which was with Burnley.

Trippier picked up an injury in the opening league game of the season, but after returning in September, the right-back has started the last four games for the Old Gold.

Fact File

Nickname: The Old Gold

Founded: 1877

Ground: Molineux

Head Coach: César Peixoto

2025/26 position: 20th (Premier League)

How to watch

Tickets for the match are still available to purchase online , at the ticket office and over the phone.

Live audio commentary is available for the game on Clarets+ from 7:45pm with Phil Bird. Click here to view our Clarets+ streaming and audio passes.

Full match highlights, goals and interviews will be available to view after the match on Clarets+ and across all social media channels.

Ahead of kick-off Charlton Athletic

Officials

Referee - Lewis Smith

Assistant Referee 1 - Darren Williams

Assistant Referee 2 - Jacob Graham