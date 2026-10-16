MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 1 - 2 WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

In a tight Turf Moor contest on Friday night, Burnley fell to a 2-1 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Sky Bet Championship.

Jamie Vardy gave the Clarets the lead midway through the first-half with a neat finish, his first goal for the Club, before Fer Lopez then fired in the equaliser five minutes prior to half-time for the visitors.

Despite Nicky Hayen’s side starting the second-half on the front foot and coming close to regaining the lead, it was Wolves who struck home the winning goal through substitute Tawanda Chirewa in the 72 nd minute.

Burnley’s first chance of the night came in the 7 th minute, as Jacob Bruun Larsen teed up Igor on the edge of the area, with the defender curling it narrowly wide of the top corner.

Largie Ramazani Wolves

Hayen’s side were looking dangerous in attack and carved open another opportunity three minutes later, with Largie Ramazani racing down the right, before picking out Vardy inside the area, thanks to a clever Bruun Larsen decoy, but Jose Sa got down well to keep out the striker’s left-footed effort.

The Clarets then got their deserved breakthrough midway through the first-half, as Bruun Larsen played in Vardy with a well-timed through ball into the final-third and Burnley’s no.9 made no mistake with a sweeping finish into the far corner past Sa to give the home side the lead.

Bruun Larsen was causing all sorts of problems for the Wolves defence and tried his luck from just outside the area with 10 minutes left until the break, but Sa was equal to his drilled effort.

However, despite the Clarets coming close to grabbing a second, it was the visitors who struck against the run of play, as Lopez slotted in from close range, after Sean Neave won possession just outside the box, before teeing up the forward.

Wolves went on to enjoy most of the possession in the final five minutes of the first-half after the goal, with the two sides going into the break level.

Hjalmar Ekdal Wolves

The Clarets started the second-half bright and had a chance with just a few minutes played, but Bruun Larsen could only fire over the target, after latching onto Ramazani’s ball.

The Old Gold responded to that chance with one of their own shortly after, but Lopez’s strike from a free-kick on the edge of the area was palmed away for a corner by the hands of Coudert.

With the game still level at the hour mark, Hayen made a double change, with Dastan Satpayev and Armando Broja replacing Vardy and Bruun Larsen.

However, following changes from the Wolves bench, the visitors then took the lead through substitute Chirewa, after latching onto a loose pass and breaking into the area and firing into the far corner, despite Coudert’s best efforts at keeping it out.

Burnley pushed to claw the scores level, but were unable to find a second of the night, with Wolves running out 2-1 winners.

Burnley: Coudert, Walker, Alleyne (Raghouber 87), Hatate (Edwards 75), Bruun Larsen (Satpayev 60), Vardy (Broja 60), Ekdal, Ramazani, Pires, Laurent, Igor

Unused Substitutes: Weiss, Roberts, Hountondji, Sonne, Castell

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Sa, Munetsi, Andre, Neave (Chirewa 70), Said (Bueno 87), Toti, Bellegarde (Mane 60), Lopez (Doyle 70), Konan (Krejci 87), Djiga, Tchatchoua

Unused Substitutes: Virginia, Trippier, James, Mosquera

Goals: Vardy 20, Lopez 39’, Chirewa 72’