WOMEN’S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V DURHAM

Burnley Women play their first ever Subway Players Cup match on Sunday afternoon, with fellow tier two side Durham providing the opposition at Turf Moor.

Jackie Bachteler’s side were without a game last weekend because of the international break, so will be eager to get back out there in search of a first victory of the season.

Durham harbour the same ambition, having lost all five of their Barclays Women’s Super League 2 fixtures to date.

The Wildcats have been managed by former Everton Women and Leicester City Women boss Willie Kirk since the summer.

Burnley Women are back at Turf Moor this weekend

Durham – ones to watch

Cat Sheppard

Sheppard joined Durham from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2025, having spent two years in Portugal.

Originally from New York, the goalkeeper has been a regular between the sticks this season and was nominated for the BWSL2 Save of the Month award for September.

She celebrated her 26 th birthday earlier this week, so would love nothing more than a Subway Players Cup victory as a belated present.

Sarah Wilson

Wilson is one of Durham’s longest-serving players, having joined the Club from Newcastle United in 2014.

The centre-back has had the captain’s armband virtually ever since, establishing herself as a key player in the spine of the team.

She signed a new one-year contract in the summer.

Olivia Fergusson

Fergusson swapped Barcelona for the northeast of England in the summer when she signed for Durham.

She spent last season in Spain’s top flight with Espanyol and has a wealth of BWSL and BWSL2 experience to her name from spells at Aston Villa, Bristol City, Yeovil Town, Sheffield United, Leicester City and Coventry United.

A winger by trade, she’ll be keen to register a goal or assist on Sunday.

Durham Women will visit Turf Moor for the first time in their history

Fact file

Nickname: The Wildcats

Founded: 2014

Ground: Maiden Castle

Head Coach: Willie Kirk

2025/26 position: 10 th (Barclays Women’s Super League 2)

What Jackie Bachteler said:

“The Subway Players Cup is a great experience to get more gams in, and another opportunity for us to build, grow, and gel together as a group.

“It’s our first year in WSL2, so these games are crucial for us to continue our development.”

Jackie Bachteler speaks to club media ahead of the Durham clash

What Emma Siddall said:

“It’s been a good break. The girls have got a bit of rest and since Saturday we’ve been back at it, refocussed, and ready as a group to go again.

“Durham offer threats that we probably haven’t seen in this league yet, so it will be interesting to play against them and see what we can do against a new side.”

Emma Siddall has been ever present for the Clarets this season

How to watch

Turf Moor is the venue for all three of Burnley Women’s home Subway Players Cup league phase fixtures.

Individual match tickets can be purchased at £10 for adults, £5 for over 65s and £3 for under 18s.

Alternatively, save money by selecting our three-match bundle at £15 for adults, £10 for over 65s and £5 for under 18s.

To book your place in the Bob Lord Stand for the Durham fixture please click HERE , visit the Turf Moor ticket office, or call 01282 704718. To take up the three-game bundle, please click HERE .

Be sure to follow live updates on our dedicated Women’s social media channels too – @BurnleyFCWomen on X and Instagram – and read our match report on www.burnleyfootballclub.com after the final whistle.

Matchday information

The Fan Zone will be open from 12pm until kick-off, with activities including face painting, colouring zones, a mini farm, and inflatables.

There will also be a range of hot and cold food and drink to purchase, and entry is free for all match ticket holders.

As per WSL guidelines, supporters will be able to drink alcohol purchased from the stadium kiosks in view of the pitch. Spectators are encouraged to drink responsibly.

All seating is in the Bob Lord Stand, with turnstiles opening at 1pm. The ticket office will open at 10am, with the Clarets Store opening its doors at the same time.

Our matchday programme, ‘Turf’, will be available to purchase in the Clarets Store for just £2.50!

In there, you’ll find insight from Manager Jackie Bachteler and captain Christie Harrison-Murray in their respective notes. There’s also an exclusive chat with Deanna Cooper, who reflects on winning this competition with Chelsea in 2020 and her start to life in Burnley.

Supporters can also order the programme online HERE .

Finally, supporters will be able to meet their playing heroes after the full-time whistle in a dedicated area of the stadium between the Bob Lord Stand and Barnfield Construction Stand.

Exact details of the location, and how to access it, will be communicated in bowl during the fixture.

Officials

Referee – Ella Broad

Assistant Referee – Steven Walsh

Assistant Referee – Charlotte Jacques-Smith