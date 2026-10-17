U21S MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 0-1 ASTON VILLA

Burnley U21s rued missed chances as they were beaten 1-0 by their Aston Villa counterparts on Saturday afternoon.

There were three changes to the side that started last week’s Premier League Cup tie against Preston North End, with Connor Edwards returning to keep goal.

Cameron Scott and Michael Stanley came into the defence, while Zach Johnson and Enock Agyei retained the wide positions either side of striker Destiny Okonkwo.

Burnley started brightly and a rapid counter attack almost broke the deadlock in the 9 th minute, but Zach Johnson was denied having been fed by Delfim Luwawu.

Delfim Luwawu battles for possession during the first half

Lluc Castell was next to take aim after neat link up down the right with Agyei, but a flying Villa body stopped the Spaniard’s goal bound effort.

The game developed a bite midway through the first half and the visitors will have been disappointed when Mason Cotcher shot wide from a one-on-one position.

Okonkwo then turned and shot narrowly wide before Castell was thwarted in first-half stoppage-time, but it was Villa who opened the scoring seven minutes after the restart.

Alfie Lynskey surged down the inside left channel and squared for substitute Markie Meade, who lifted his finish into the roof of the net.

There was plenty of endeavour but with not much in the way of goal mouth action, Brandon Pouani replaced Agyei 18 minutes from time.

Cameron Scott plays a ball in field during the second half

Luwawu made way for Ellis Clark soon afterwards and Braidin Derbyshire took Castell’s place as the Clarets continued to turn the screw.

After the officials signalled for four minutes of stoppage-time, arguably the best chance of the 90 fell to Michael Stanley, but he could only head a cross from the left-hand side wide.

The defeat means Burnley sit 23 rd in the 31-team Premier League 2 table with three points from their five matches.

Andy Farrell’s side are next in action on Tuesday 20 th October, when Blackpool visit Burnley Training Centre for a 1pm kick-off behind closed doors in the Lancashire FA Senior Cup.

Burnley: Edwards, Airoboma, Scott, Stanley, Campbell, Brierley, Agyei (Pouani 72), Luwawu (Clark 78), Okonkwo, Castell (Derbyshire 83), Johnson

Unused Substitutes: Robinson, King, Savage, Zhang

Aston Villa: Lewis, Burgess, Fortes (Bloomfield 79), Carroll, Routh, Quinn, Johnson (Mulley 57), Jenner (Boyd 65), Cotcher (Meade HT), Brannigan, Lynskey (Blake 57)

Unused Substitutes: Asemota, Addey