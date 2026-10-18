WOMEN’S MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 3-2 DURHAM

Thea Paul’s 93 rd -minute winner ensured Burnley Women started their Subway Players Cup campaign with a 3-2 victory over Durham on Sunday afternoon.

First-half goals from Jamie Finn and Emma Siddall put the Clarets in control at Turf Moor before Durham fought back, only to have their hearts broken amidst jubilant scenes at full-time.

There were two changes to the side that started the league match at Nottingham Forest before the international break, with Kirstie Levell coming in for her 75 th Clarets appearance in goal.

Leah Galton earned her first Burnley start, meaning Jackie Burns and Maddi Wilde dropped to the bench alongside Kiera Sena, Jessica Hennessy, and Brooke Cairns.

Galton Durham

The first incident of note saw Anna King foul Leah Galton when she was through one-on-one, and the Durham ‘keeper was shown a yellow card.

Burnley dominated proceedings from an attacking point of view and created three chances on the half hour. After Thea Paul’s shot was blocked, Finn was denied by King and Galton’s headed goal was called offside.

Their persistence eventually told with two goals in seven minutes before the break, the first of which saw Finn read a back pass excellently and calmly dink the ball over the onrushing King.

Deanna Cooper’s long pass then found Siddall, who raced through on goal and calmly rounded the ‘keeper to finish low.

Siddall goal Durham

Jackie Bachteler made two changes at half-time, with Wilde and Cairns replacing Galton and Finn respectively.

The visitors made two switches of their own at the same time and that seemed to kick them into life, as Levell was forced into two fine saves by Jade Pennock before the hour.

Cooper and Tyler Toland then made way for Hennessy and Sena but it was Durham who found a lifeline through Sarah Wilson’s close-range finish 16 minutes from time.

They then completed their comeback with 81 on the clock, as substitute Angela Addison met a deep cross to the back post with a volley into the bottom right corner.

Paul goal Durham

After Cairns and Wilde were both denied by King once more it looked like this tie was heading for penalties, but vice-captain Paul had other ideas.

Sena led a rapid counterattack and fed Siddall, who helped it on for our number 22 to calmly pick out the bottom right corner from the edge of the area.

Burnley are in Subway Players Cup action again on Wednesday 21 st October, when Aston Villa visit Turf Moor for a 7pm kick-off.

Burnley: Levell, Docherty, Siddall, McPartlan, Cooper (Hennessy 62), Toland (Sena 62), Finn (Cairns HT), Harrison-Murray, Paul, Hartley, Galton (Wilde HT)

Unused Substitutes: Burns

Durham: King, Ayre, Briggs (E. Wilson HT), McCormasky, S. Wilson, Hepple, Ede (Addison 70), Pennock (Collinson 70), Hutchison (Watson HT), Stobbs (Morran 64), Brown

Unused Substitutes: Sheppard, Noble, Bradley, Lowe