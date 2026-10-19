CLARETS CALENDAR: PLAN YOUR BURNLEY WEEK - MONDAY 19TH OCTOBER

Birthdays

Happy birthday to winger Jaydon Banel, who celebrates on Monday!

TUESDAY

Burnley U21s v Blackpool U21s | Lancashire FA Senior Cup | 1pm

The Burnley week starts with our U21s, who start the defence of their Lancashire FA Senior Cup title against Blackpool on Tuesday.

Andy Farrell’s side beat Blackburn Rovers in last season’s final, and a win here would book their place in this year’s quarter finals.

This match will be behind closed doors at Burnley Training Centre, so be sure to follow @ClaretsAcademy on X and @burnleyfcacademyofficial on for updates.

Burnley U17s v Nottingham Forest U17s | U17 Premier League Cup | 3pm

Our first-year scholars will continue their Premier League Cup campaign at home to Nottingham Forest later that afternoon.

Tony Philliskirk’s side have taken one point from their two Group E outings to date, so getting a win here will be crucial to their chances of progression to the knockout stages.

Be sure to keep an eye on X @ClaretsAcademy and Instagram @burnleyfcacademyofficial from Wednesday onwards for a score update and highlights.

WEDNESDAY

Burnley Women v Aston Villa Women | Subway Players Cup | 7pm

It’s a two-game week for Burnley Women, starting with the visit of Women’s Super League side Aston Villa in the Subway Players Cup.

Jackie Bachteler and his players started this competition with a ….

Tickets remain available to purchase ONLINE , in person at Turf Moor or over the phone on 01282 704718, with prices starting at just £3.

If you can’t make it in person, you will be able to follow live updates on our Women’s team dedicated social media channels too - @BurnleyFCWomen on X and Instagram .

Birthdays

Sending birthday wishes to Hjalmar Ekdal, who celebrates his latest milestone on Wednesday!

FRIDAY

West Ham United U21s v Burnley U21s | Premier League 2 | 1pm

After Tuesday’s cup action, the U21s will compete for three league points when they make the lengthy trip to West Ham United on Friday night.

The young Clarets suffered a narrow defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend, but were able to put four past Derby County in their previous league fixture.

Rush Green Stadium (RM7 0LU) is the venue, and supporters wishing to attend will be able to pay their entry on the gate.

Alternatively, be sure to follow live updates on our Academy social media channels and read our take on the action on www.burnleyfootballclub.com after the final whistle.

SATURDAY

Lincoln City v Burnley | Sky Bet Championship | 3pm

Burnley are preparing for their first league meeting with Lincoln City since 1999 this weekend.

Tickets in the away end at ProAmpac Stadium are sold out, with your support being greatly appreciated by Nicky Hayen and his players.

UK-based supporters won’t be able to watch live due to broadcast regulations, so the best way to follow the action is to purchase an audio pass on Clarets+ HERE and listen to Phil Bird’s commentary from 2.45pm.

Be sure to follow updates on the Club’s official social media channels too, with a match report and reaction to be shared after the final whistle on www.burnleyfootballclub.com .

Burnley U18s v Blackburn Rovers U18s | U18 Premier League | 11am

Our U18s were beaten 3-0 by a strong Newcastle United side at the weekend, so will be keen to bounce back in this East Lancashire derby.

Th young Clarets are currently 8 th in the 15-team U18 Premier League North section, while Blackburn Rovers sit 12 th .

Be sure to keep an eye on X @ClaretsAcademy and Instagram @burnleyfcacademyofficial from next Monday onwards for a score update and highlights.

Birthdays

Happy Birthday to Charlie Chadwick, who celebrates her birthday on Saturday!

SUNDAY

Burnley Women v Sheffield United Women | Barclays Women’s Super League 2 | 2pm

After their Subway Players Cup double header, Burnley Women turn their attention back to league action when Sheffield United visit Turf Moor on Sunday.

Tickets remain available to purchase ONLINE , in person at Turf Moor or over the phone on 01282 704718.