U21s MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 2 - 1 BLACKPOOL

Second-half goals from Destiny Okonkwo and Zach Johnson saw the Clarets come from behind to defeat Blackpool and proceed into the next round of the Lancashire FA Senior Cup.

The Tangerines took the lead through Billy Whaite's strike midway through the first-half, with the visitors heading into the break with the advantage.

Half-time changes saw Destiny Okonkwo and Delfim Luwawu both introduced, with Okonkwo making an instant impact to head home the equaliser 10 minutes into the second-half.

The tie was then won from the spot, after Luwawu was brought down inside the area and Johnson stepped up from 12-yards to slot home the winning goal.

Burnley started brightly and carved open an early chance with just seven minutes on the clock, but Johnson could only fire high and wide above the target from the edge of the box.

Clark Blackpool

However, with no real chances between the two sides as the game reached the 20th minute mark, the Tangerines opened the scoring through Whaite.

The forward picked up the ball out on the left from a throw-in, before weaving into the area and eventually hammering it home past Connor Edwards via a deflection.

Burnley looked to respond to going behind and came close when Braidin Derbyshire dinked an effort just over the target from inside the area.

Moments later, the Clarets had their best opportunity of the first-half, but Jiaming Zhang could only guide his header over the crossbar from Johnson's cross.

Zhang Blackpool

With the home side going into the break behind, the home side made two changes, with Okonkwo and Luwawu both introduced.

And it didn't take long for the pair to both make an impact on the game and play their part in the turnaround.

Just over 10 minutes into the second 45, Brandon Pouani whipped in a fine cross, which Okonkwo met and powered home with a header to draw the scores level.

The comeback was then completed not long after, as Luwawu broke into the box looking to unleash an effort, but was brought down and a penalty was awarded, with Johnson stepping up and finish from the spot to put the hosts ahead.

Johnson Blackpool

There was a late chance for Blackpool to draw level in the 85th minute, but Oli Hunter's dipping free-kick sailed just away from the target.

With the final chance of the game falling to Johnson, but Pool keeper Charlie Brier made a fine stop to keep out a third of the afternoon.

Burnley: Edwards, King, Campbell, Stanley, Scott (Best 60), Johnson, Savage (Brierley 60), Clark, Pouani, Derbyshire (Luwawu HT), Zhang (Okonkwo HT)

Unused substitutes: Robinson, Airoboma

Blackpool: Brier, Schofield, Elder, Hunter, Quinn, Daley, Jones, Wylezol, Whaite, Butterworth, Trialist

S ubstitues: Mannix, Renton, Etuhu, Jonas-Dowling, Park, Hockenhull, Pawson