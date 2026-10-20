WOMEN'S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V ASTON VILLA

Burnley Women are back in Subway Players Cup action on Wednesday evening, as Jackie Bachteler's side host Aston Villa at Turf Moor.

The Clarets kicked off their cup campaign last weekend with a 3-2 win over Durham and will be aiming to carry the momentum from that victory into the midweek clash.

Villa arrive in Lancashire having already played twice in the Subway Players Cup this season, beating both Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

The WSL side, who are now being led by interim boss Brian Sørensen, head into the clash off the back of a 2-1 win over Liverpool on Sunday.

Paul cele Durham

Aston Villa - Ones to watch

Akane Okuma

Goalkeeper Akane Okuma arrived at Villa Park this summer from Japanese side INAC Kobe Leonessa, after winning their respective league campaign last season.

The Japanese shot-stopper made her debut on the opening day of the current campaign against Chelsea, where the 22-year-old made an impressive nine saves, winning Player of the Match.

Okuma then continued her strong start with the Villans, after putting in another eye-catching display against Brighton in a 1-1 draw, before registering an assist in last weekend's win over Liverpool, after setting up Chasity Grant.

Chasity Grant

Netherlands international Chasity Grant is in her third season at Vila Park, after making the move to the Villans from Ajax in 2024.

The 25-year-old forward has been a key figure for Villa since joining, with over 50 appearances to her name and nine goals.

Two of those goals have come this season, with Grant scoring against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, as well as grabbing three assists in all competitions

Amalie Vansgaard

Former PSG and Juventus star Amalie Vansgaard was another summer recruit for Villa, with the Denmark international arriving at Villa Park with a wealth of experience.

Vansgaard already has over 200 senior appearances in league football, playing across Denmark, Sweden, France and Italy.

The 29-year-old forward got herself off the mark for the campaign last month with a goal against Manchester City and has been a regular figure within the starting line-up since arriving in England.

Amalie Vangsgaard

Fact file

Nickname: The Villans

Founded: 1973

Ground: Villa Park

Head Coach: Brian Sørensen (Interim)

2025/26 position: 9th (Barclays Women’s Super League)

Aston Villa Women

How to watch

Turf Moor is the venue for all three of Burnley Women’s home Subway Players Cup league phase fixtures.

Individual match tickets can be purchased at £10 for adults, £5 for over 65s and £3 for under 18s.

Burnley Women's team season ticket holders can gain free entry on the night, by using their season card.

To book your place in the Bob Lord Stand for the Villa fixture please click HERE , visit the Turf Moor ticket office, or call 01282 704718.

Be sure to follow live updates on our dedicated Women’s social media channels too – @BurnleyFCWomen on X and Instagram – and read our match report on www.burnleyfootballclub.com after the final whistle.

Fans Durham

Matchday information

All seating is in the Bob Lord Stand, with turnstiles opening from 6pm at Turf Moor.

Hot food and drinks will be available from the kiosks within the stands and as per WSL guidelines, supporters will be able to drink alcohol purchased from the stadium kiosks in view of the pitch. Spectators are encouraged to drink responsibly.

Our matchday programme, ‘Turf’, will be available to purchase in the Clarets Store for just £2.50!

Supporters can also order the programme online HERE .

Finally, supporters will be able to meet their playing heroes after the full-time whistle in a dedicated area of the stadium between the Bob Lord Stand and Barnfield Construction Stand.

Exact details of the location and how to access it, will be communicated in bowl during the fixture.

McPartlan Durham

Officials

Referee – Jodie Hunter

Assistant Referee – Alexander Beeley

Assistant Referee – Charlotte Sparling Haythornthwaite