CLUB
TICKETS
SHOP
Main Club Sponsor
TICKETS
SHOP
LATEST
MATCHES
SHOP
TICKETS
WOMEN’S MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 0 - 2 ASTON VILLA
Clarets fall to defeat to Aston Villa of the WSL in the Subway Players Cup
2026-10-21T21:50+01:00
WOMEN’S MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 0 - 2 ASTON VILLA
Clarets fall to defeat to Aston Villa of the WSL in the Subway Players Cup
2026-10-21T21:50+01:00
Emma Siddall Aston Villa
Emma Siddall Aston Villa
Emma Siddall Aston Villa
Emma Siddall Aston Villa
Emma Siddall Aston Villa
Emma Siddall Aston Villa
Burnley Women were in Subway Players Cup action on Wednesday evening at a rainy Turf Moor, as they hosted Aston Villa Women of the WSL.
The top tier opposition, who arrived in Lancashire, sat in 10th place in the league, posed a tough challenge.
Jackie Bachteler made three changes from the side that secured a late win over Durham Women at Turf Moor on Saturday, with Jackie Burns, Jess Hennessy, and Maddi Wilde in from the off.
The Clarets got off to a challenging start with Villa showing their strength early on four minutes in when forward Georgia Mullett put the Midlands side ahead.
However, the home side responded well as they settled into the game. Maddi Wilde made a run down the flanks but her ball across goal couldn't find a Claret forward. Not too long afterwards, Alethea Paul made a driving run through midfield, but her pass couldn't find Jamie Finn.
Wilde was in the thick of it again as the clock approached the 20-minute mark, finding Emma Siddall in the box but she was quickly closed down by the Villa defenders as she looked to get her shot away.
Whilst Aston Villa pressed the Clarets defence, they were kept at bay well.
It was Paul who came closest to finding the equaliser in the first half when her well-taken effort had to be tipped over the bar by keeper Emily Ramsey.
Alethea Paul Aston Villa
Alethea Paul Aston Villa
As the half-time whistle blew Villa took a one goal lead into the break but with the Clarets holding their own it was all to play for in the second half.
Bachteler made two changes at the break with Brooke Cairns and Kiera Sena introduced in place of Paul and captain Christie Harrison-Murray.
The Clarets started the second half brightly and created a good chance when half-time substitute Cairns laid the ball off to Wilde with her shot sailing just over the bar.
Villa showed their quality again, however, when Lily Murphy grabbed the visitors second with a tidy finish as she weaved her way into the box and found the bottom corner.
With a two-goal cushion, Aston Villa made a triple substitution with Mathilde Harviken, Justine Kielland and Lynn Wilms replaced by Anna Patten, Maya Hijikata and Océane Deslandes.
Bachteler turned to her bench once again in the 76th minute with Maddi Wilde making way for Deanna Cooper and Brenna McPartlan was replaced by Rachel Williams for her home debut.
Villa followed suit with a double substitution of their own, with Georgia Mullett and Katie Scott making way for Imogen Seymour and Rofiat Imuran.
Jamie Finn Aston Villa
Jamie Finn Aston Villa
Williams showed her experience and made her presence felt with a well taken effort, but Ramsey got down well to save.
Shortly after Jackie Burns was called into action to make a sharp save to deny Villa a third and the Clarets had a chance of their own when Naomi Hartley's header went just wide of the post.
With three minutes added time the Clarets continued to push but they couldn't make a breakthrough, and it was Aston Villa who secured the win on the night.
Burnley: Burns, Docherty, Siddall, McPartlan (Williams 76), Toland, Finn, Harrison-Murray (Sena HT), Hennessy, Wilde (Cooper 76), Paul (Cairns HT), Hartley
Unused Substitutes: Levell
Aston Villa: Ramsey, Harviken (Patten 59), Kielland (Hijikata 59), Wilms (Deslandes 59), Maritz, Mullett (Seymour 80), Murphy, Taylor, McAulay, Scott (Imuran 80)
Unused Substitutes: Okuma, Jean-François, Grant, Vangsgaard
Goals: Mullett 4', Murphy 56'
Share this post
2026/2027 Season Tickets Renew Now
LATEST NEWS
Womens preview
WOMEN'S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V ASTON VILLA
1 day ago
Celebration Blackpool
U21s MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 2 - 1 BLACKPOOL
1 day ago
PREVIOUS
LATEST NEWS
Pouani Aston Villa
CLARETS CALENDAR: PLAN YOUR BURNLEY WEEK - MONDAY 19TH OCTOBER
2 days ago
Paul cele Durham
WOMEN’S MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 3-2 DURHAM
3 days ago
LATEST

MENS

WOMENS

MATCHES

CLUB NEWS

SQUAD

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

MATCHES

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

FANS

FAN ADVISORY BOARD

ACCESIBILITY INFORMATION

MATCH DAY AT TURF

SUPPORT AND FAQS

CLUB

COMMERCIAL

SAFEGUARDING

SUPPORTER LIAISON AND CUSTOMER CHARTER

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

TICKETS

TICKETING INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

MEMBERSHIPS

LOYALTY POINTS

LATEST

MENS

WOMENS

MATCHES

CLUB NEWS

SQUAD

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

MATCHES

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

FANS

FAN ADVISORY BOARD

ACCESIBILITY INFORMATION

MATCH DAY AT TURF

SUPPORT AND FAQS

CLUB

COMMERCIAL

SAFEGUARDING

SUPPORTER LIAISON AND CUSTOMER CHARTER

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

TICKETS

TICKETING INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

MEMBERSHIPS

LOYALTY POINTS

Company Details
Terms of Use
Club Policies
Cookies
Web Accessibility
Contact Us
Careers

LATEST

CLUB NEWS
MATCH PREVIEWS
MATCH REPORTS
TRAINING

MATCHES

MEN
WOMEN
UNDER 21
UNDER 18

SQUAD

MEN
WOMEN
UNDER 21
UNDER 18
E SPORTS

FAN

CLARETS+
FAN ADVISORY BOARD
TRAVEL
DISABLED SUPPORTER INFORMATION

TICKETS

LOYALTY POINTS
TICKET INFORMATION
MEMBERSHIPS
SEASON TICKET 2024/25

CLUB

BOARD OF DIRECTORS
CAREERS
SAFEGUARDING
EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

LATEST

MENS

WOMENS

MATCHES

CLUB NEWS

SQUAD

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

MATCHES

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

TICKETS

TICKETING INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

MEMBERSHIPS

LOYALTY POINTS

CLUB

COMMERCIAL

SAFEGUARDING

SUPPORTER LIAISON AND CUSTOMER CHARTER

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

FANS

FAN ADVISORY BOARD

ACCESIBILITY INFORMATION

MATCH DAY AT TURF

SUPPORT AND FAQS

Terms of Use
Cookies
Company Details
Contact Us
Club Policies
Company Details
Terms of Use
Contact Us

THE OFFICIAL SITE OF BURNLEY FOOTBALL CLUB

Company Details
Terms of Use
Club Policies
Cookies
Web Accessibililty
Contact Us
Careers