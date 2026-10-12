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WOMEN’S TICKETS: MANCHESTER UNITED (A)
All the information for our trip to Progress with Unity Stadium
2026-10-12T10:00+01:00
WOMEN’S TICKETS: MANCHESTER UNITED (A)
All the information for our trip to Progress with Unity Stadium
2026-10-12T10:00+01:00
Progress with Unity Stadium
Progress with Unity Stadium
Progress with Unity Stadium
Progress with Unity Stadium
Progress with Unity Stadium
Progress with Unity Stadium
Tickets for Burnley Women’s Subway Players Cup match against Manchester United are on general sale now.
Jackie Bachteler’s side will head to the Progress with Unity Stadium at Leigh Sports Village (WN7 4JY) for a 7pm kick-off on Wednesday 28th October.
Clarets fans have been allocated a designated away section in Block A of the South Stand, where 112 tickets are available to purchase.
Adults are priced at £12, while those over 66 and under 16 are £6.
To purchase your tickets, please click HERE, call the ticket office on 01282 70471 or visit in person at Turf Moor.
Ambulant disabled supporters should contact the ticket office directly to book their tickets.
Accessible parking is available at Leigh Sports Village on a first come-first serve basis. For more information, please click HERE.
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