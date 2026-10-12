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WOMEN'S SUBWAY PLAYERS CUP HOME TICKETS NOW ON SALE
Tickets on sale for Subway Players cup
2026-10-12T15:30+01:00
WOMEN'S SUBWAY PLAYERS CUP HOME TICKETS NOW ON SALE
Tickets on sale for Subway Players cup
2026-10-12T15:30+01:00
Subway cup
Subway cup
Subway cup
Tickets for our three Burnley Women's Subway Players Cup fixtures at Turf Moor are now on sale, with supporters able to save by purchasing a three-match bundle.
FIXTURES
  • Sunday 18 October – Burnley FC v Durham W.F.C 2.00pm
  • Wednesday 21 October – Burnley FC v Aston Villa, 7.00pm
  • Wednesday 16 December – Burnley FC v Liverpool, 7:00pm
TICKET PRICES
  • Adult: £10 per match | £15 for all three
  • Over 65: £5 per match | £10 for all three
  • Under 18: £3 per match | £5 for all three
Women's team season ticket holders can gain free entry to all Subway Women's Players Cup home games, using their season card.
Support Jackie Bachteler's side throughout their Subway Players Cup campaign and save on cost by securing your place for all three games.
To buy tickets, click here.
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