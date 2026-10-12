WOMEN'S SUBWAY PLAYERS CUP HOME TICKETS NOW ON SALE

Tickets for our three Burnley Women's Subway Players Cup fixtures at Turf Moor are now on sale, with supporters able to save by purchasing a three-match bundle.

FIXTURES

Sunday 18 October – Burnley FC v Durham W.F.C 2.00pm

Wednesday 21 October – Burnley FC v Aston Villa, 7.00pm

Wednesday 16 December – Burnley FC v Liverpool, 7:00pm

TICKET PRICES

Adult: £10 per match | £15 for all three

Over 65: £5 per match | £10 for all three

Under 18: £3 per match | £5 for all three

Women's team season ticket holders can gain free entry to all Subway Women's Players Cup home games, using their season card.

Support Jackie Bachteler's side throughout their Subway Players Cup campaign and save on cost by securing your place for all three games.