MATCH PREVIEW: BURNLEY V CHARLTON ATHLETIC

Burnley return to Turf Moor on Tuesday night, as the Clarets take on Charlton Athletic in the Sky Bet Championship.

Nicky Hayen's side will be looking to build on Saturday's 4-0 win at Watford and secure a first home league victory of the 2026/27 campaign.

The Addicks head to Lancashire in 12th place in the league table, taking three wins, two defeats and four draws from their opening games.

It's a first meeting between the two sides at Turf Moor since December 2015, where Burnley were 4-0 winners.

Nicky Hayen & team, Watford

Charlton - Ones to watch

Lloyd Jones

The former Liverpool academy product joined Charlton in the summer of 2023 from Cambridge and has been a key figure for the Addicks since arriving at the Valley.

Jones has over 130 appearances to his name for the London side, where he helped Charlton secure promotion back to the Championship in the 2024/25 campaign and then stay up last season to retain their second-tier status.

The 31-year-old defender has started all nine of this season's league games, finding the back of the net on three occasions in all competitions.

Conor Coventry

Ireland international Coventry signed for the Addicks in January 2024 and quickly became a regular amongst the starting XI at the Valley.

After making 17 appearances in his first season, Coventry didn't miss a single league fixture during his second campaign and only missed six league games in Charlton's return to the Championship last term.

The midfielder has started all nine of Charlton's games this season, with a goal and an assist in the Carabao Cup.

Tyreece Campbell

It's been quite the start to the current campaign for 23-year-old Tyreece Campbell, who has bagged five goals in 10 games in all competitions, with four of those coming in the Championship.

After rising through the academy ranks at the Valley, Campbell made his first team debut in the 2021/22 season and has never looked back since.

Now approaching 200 games for the Addicks, with 23 goals, the young forward also has 12 senior caps for Jamaica.

Tyreece Campbell

Fact File

Nickname: The Addicks

Founded: 1905

Ground: The Valley

Head Coach: Nathan Jones

2025/26 position: 19th (Championship)

The Valley

How to watch

Tickets for the match are still available to purchase online , at the ticket office and over the phone.

Live audio commentary is available for the game on Clarets+ from 7:30pm with Phil Bird. Click here to view our Clarets+ streaming and audio passes.

Full match highlights, goals and interviews will be available to view after the match on Clarets+ and across all social media channels.

Fans, Watford

Officials

Referee - Anthony Backhouse

Assistant Referee 1 - Conor Brown

Assistant Referee 2 - Jonathon Bickerdike