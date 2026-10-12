CLARETS CALENDAR: PLAN YOUR BURNLEY WEEK - MONDAY 12TH OCTOBER

TUESDAY

Burnley v Charlton Athletic | Sky Bet Championship | 7.45pm

After Saturday’s 4-0 win at Watford, Nicky Hayen’s Burnley return to home soil to take on Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night.

Tickets remain available to purchase ONLINE , in person at Turf Moor or over the phone on 01282 704718.

Alternatively, UK-based supporters can watch live on Sky Sports+ and/or purchase an audio pass on Clarets+ HERE and listen to Phil Bird’s commentary from 7.30pm.

Be sure to follow updates on the Club’s official social media channels too, with a match report and reaction to be shared after the final whistle on www.burnleyfootballclub.com .

Birthdays

Happy birthday to U21s goalkeeper Connor Edwards, who celebrates on Tuesday!

FRIDAY

Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers | Sky Bet Championship | 8pm

It’s a two-game week for the Clarets, with Wolverhampton Wanderers making the trip to Turf Moor for Friday nigh action under the lights.

Tickets remain available to purchase ONLINE , in person at Turf Moor or over the phone on 01282 704718.

UK-based supporters can watch live on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Football, while Phil Bird’s audio commentary on Clarets+ provides an alternative way to follow the action. To purchase a match pass, please click HERE .

Be sure to follow updates on the Club’s official social media channels too, with a match report and reaction to be shared after the final whistle on www.burnleyfootballclub.com .

Pouani cele Preston

SATURDAY

Burnley U21s v Aston Villa U21s | Premier League 2 | 1pm

The U21s turn their attention back to the league on Saturday, when Aston Villa visit our training ground in Padiham for a lunchtime kick-off.

Goals from Lluc Castell and Brandon Pouani helped the young Clarets to a Premier League Cup point on Friday night, and Andy Farrell’s side will be keen to kick on.

Supporters will be able to watch a live stream of the action on Clarets+ and/or follow live updates on our Academy social media channels. A match report will follow the final whistle on www.burnleyfootballclub.com too.

Newcastle United U18s v Burnley U18s | U18 Premier League | 12.30pm

The U18s returned from the international break in style at the weekend, putting four past Southampton in the Premier League Cup.

Warren Taylor’s brace was accompanied by further strikes from defenders Glen Ilunga and Elijah Turahirwa, and the result should give them confidence when they travel to the other end of the country to take on Newcastle United in the league on Saturday.

Be sure to keep an eye on X @ClaretsAcademy and Instagram @burnleyfcacademyofficial from next Monday onwards for a score update and highlights.

Huddle Bristol City

SUNDAY

Burnley Women v Durham Women | Subway Players Cup | 2pm

Burnley Women will return from their international break this weekend, with Durham visiting Lancashire in the Subway Players Cup.

It will be the team’s first ever match in this competition, and Jackie Bachteler’s side will be aiming to make a positive start with a win.

Ticket details will be confirmed as soon as possible. Please keep an eye on our ticketing page , the club website, and our Women’s team social media channels for updates.

If you can’t make it in person, you will be able to follow live updates on our Women’s team dedicated social media channels too - @BurnleyFCWomen on X and Instagram .