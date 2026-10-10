HAYEN'S POST-MATCH POINTS: WATFORD

Clarets boss Nicky Hayen admitted he was left more than relieved on Saturday afternoon, as Burnley sealed their first league win of the 2026/27 campaign against Watford.

A dominant and one-sided first-half display saw the away side head into the break three goals up, thanks to strikes from Jacob Bruun Larsen, Zeki Amdouni and Reo Hatate.

There were further chances to add to the scoreline, before Marcus Edwards added a fourth late on and speaking post-match at Vicarage Road, Hayen reflected on his team's performance, the relief of ending the winless run and full focus now turning to Tuesday's clash with Charlton Athletic.

PLEASING AFTERNOON IN WATFORD

"First of all, I'm relieved, but I am also so pleased for everybody. We delivered a really good performance today, especially in the first-half, it was everything we have been working on.

"It was an attacking display and full credit to the team, they worked so hard and deserved this result today.

"The goals we scored were very well worked and well taken, it's also a nice moment for Jacob (Bruun Larsen), Reo (Hatate) and Marcus (Edwards) to get their first goals of the season and Zeki to continue his form.

"We could have had even more goals too, but it's a huge step in where we want to be, it's a clean sheet too, which is a great foundation.

"The guys who also came off the bench were amazing, Jamie (Vardy) scores but it's offside, Dastan (Satpayev) comes close and then Marcus smashes in a great goal.

"We worked so hard over the break and had a look at things we needed to change, this win today now brings us the energy and momentum we need."

Igor, Reo Hatate, Watford

ENDING THE RUN

"It's a huge step in the right direction for us all. I cannot ignore how disappointing the first two months of the season have been.

"It's also important not just to forget the first eight games, but learn and improve from them, starting from today.

"I will remain humble, we can enjoy today, but there is still a lot of work to be done and we have to keep going.

EYES ON CHARLTON

"I's a quick turnaround for the team for Tuesday, we have to be ready to go against Charlton, who will give us another test.