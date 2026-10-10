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BRUUN LARSEN’S POST-MATCH POINTS: WATFORD
Winger pleased with commanding victory
2026-10-10T18:00+01:00
BRUUN LARSEN’S POST-MATCH POINTS: WATFORD
Winger pleased with commanding victory
2026-10-10T18:00+01:00
Bruun Larsen cele Watford
Bruun Larsen cele Watford
Bruun Larsen cele Watford
Bruun Larsen cele Watford
Bruun Larsen cele Watford
Bruun Larsen cele Watford
Jacob Bruun Larsen’s first goal of the season set Burnley on their way to a well-deserved three points at Watford on Saturday afternoon.
Speaking after the full-time whistle, the 28-year-old spoke about what both the performance and result mean to him and the team.
He also gave a special shoutout to the fans that made the trip to Hertfordshire, before looking ahead to two games at Turf Moor next week.
AN OVER RIDING FEELING OF RELIEF
“It’s been a while, personally as well, so it’s a relief.
“It was a very professional second half. I wasn’t too happy with not having the ball too much and we need to be a bit more clever, but the first half was outstanding.
“In the first 30 minutes the intensity and everything were on a very high level, and yeah, it was good.”
A FINE FINISH OFF THE POST
“I was a little bit disappointed that Zeki hadn’t played me there, but luckily the second ball went to Reo and I knew straight away ‘long corner’.
“Thierry Henry, long corner, inside of the foot. I’ve seen it plenty of times and it was brilliant. I was relieved.
“It was nice to score again. It’s been a while, it’s been too long, and that’s on my shoulders.
“It’s been tough and we just want to show our qualities and give our fans and ourselves what we deserve.”
Jacob Bruun Larsen goal, Watford
Jacob Bruun Larsen goal, Watford
MAINTAINING STANDARDS IN THE SECOND HALF
“We could go for four, five, or six even, even before Marcus’ goal. It’s football – in th sound half we gave them too much control, int terms of having the ball.
“We were in control defensively, though. We can’t go full press, and press, and press, because maybe we’ll be too tired for that and we have a game again on Tuesday.
“Not everything is perfect but today was a very good step. It’s about remembering this feeling, and I think today gives a lot of air for the team and also the fans.”
SENDING THE CLARETS FAITHFUL HOME HAPPY
“I think they have been desperate for the win as well, like we have.
“It’s nice to see everyone coming here, it’s a long drive. I hope to see them again on Tuesday, and hopefully we will celebrate again.”
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