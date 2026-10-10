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MATCH REPORT: WATFORD 0-4 BURNLEY
Dominant display earns three league points
2026-10-10T16:45+01:00
MATCH REPORT: WATFORD 0-4 BURNLEY
Dominant display earns three league points
2026-10-10T16:45+01:00
Reo Hatate celebration, Watford
Reo Hatate celebration, Watford
Reo Hatate celebration, Watford
Reo Hatate celebration, Watford
Reo Hatate celebration, Watford
Reo Hatate celebration, Watford
Burnley returned from the international break in impressive style with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Watford in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday afternoon.
Jacob Bruun Larsen, Zeki Amdouni and Reo Hatate were all on target in the first half, before substitute Marcus Edwards put the cherry on top as the Clarets blew their opponents away at Vicarage Road to secure a first three points of the campaign.
Nicky Hayen, who sealed his first victory league as Burnley boss, made two changes to the side that started against Derby County three weeks ago to the day, with Kyle Walker and Largie Ramazani coming into the XI.
Following a bright start in Hertfordshire, the deadlock was broken in the 13th minute, after good pressure won the ball high, before Hatate won the ball and fed Bruun Larsen and the Dane’s first time-effort kissed the right-hand post on its way in to give the visitors the lead.
Jacob Bruun Larsen goal, Watford
Jacob Bruun Larsen goal, Watford
Two goals in six minutes then swung this match firmly in Burnley’s favour, and it was Amdouni who reacted quickest to convert from close range after an initial strong save from Federico Ravaglia.
It was then 3-0 with 25 minutes on the clock. After another sweeping move forwards, Lucas Pires pulled the ball back for Hatate, who confidently curled the ball into the back of the net with a neat finish.
There could have been more goals before the break in truth, but Amdouni could only pick out Ravaglia’s midriff from 20 yards with one of the better chances.
Gregoire Coudert was called into action three times in quick succession shortly after the interval, with the second action seeing him rush off his line to deny Mamadou Doumbia.
Josh Laurent, Watford
Josh Laurent, Watford
Hayen turned to his bench for the first time on the hour, replacing Amdouni and Ramazani with Edwards and Jamie Vardy respectively.
Edwards had an immediate impact, teeing up Pires for a powerful strike that was palmed away by Ravaglia.
A further change saw Bruun Larsen make way for Dastan Satpayev and Edwards came close again straight afterwards, working the ‘keeper with a dipping free-kick.
The Cyprus international’s persistence paid off three minutes from time, when he produced a fantastic volley from a Pires cross to make it four.
Vardy thought he’d scored his first Clarets goal before the match entered four minutes of stoppage-time, but the linesman’s offside flag wasn’t enough to spoil a joyous day on the road.
Burnley: Coudert, Walker, Alleyne (Broja 84), Hatate, Bruun Larsen (Satpayev 74), Amdouni (Edwards 62), Ahmedhodžić, Ramazani (Vardy 62), Pires, Laurent, Igor
Unused Substitutes: Weiss, Roberts, Hountondji, Ekdal, Sonne
Watford: Ravaglia, Coulibaly (Zemura HT), Kyprianou, Kjerrumgaard (Payero HT), Bravo (Maamma 35), Doumbia (Vata 69), Nabizada (Boadu 60), Traore, Mlacic, Kayembe
Unused Substitutes: Bachmann, Keben, Bola, Mavididi
Goals: Bruun Larsen 13’, Amdouni 19’, Hatate 25’, Edwards 87’
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