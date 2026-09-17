WOMEN’S PREVIEW: WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS V BURNLEY

Burnley Women head south in search of three Barclays Women’s Super League 2 points on Friday, with Wolverhampton Wanderers providing the opposition.

The Clarets are aiming to bounce back from late heart break against Sunderland last time out, having earned a point against Watford in their first away trip of the campaign.

Like ourselves, Wolverhampton Wanderers are adapting to life in the second tier following promotion from the FAWNL Northern Premier Division.

This is a second home game in less than a week for the Old Gold, following a 3-1 victory over Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon.

Burnley Women celebrate last week's equaliser against Sunderland

Wolverhampton Wanderers – ones to watch

Anna Morphet

Morphet has been with Wolves since 2018, switching from fellow Midlands outfit Aston Villa.

The left-back has been a regular in Dan McNamara’s side ever since and is now club captain, having taken that responsibility since the start of the 2024/25 season.

Now 25, Morphet has shown a keen eye for goal over the years and will be a threat going forwards, in addition to her strong defensive work.

Amy Sims

Sims has been a standout name in the third tier of English women’s football in recent years, initially making her name at girlhood club Derby County.

Having netted 40 goals in two seasons and won the FAWNL top scorer award in 2023, she then helped Nottingham Forest to promotion before joining Wolves ahead of last season.

Having recovered from injury towards the back end of 2025/26, Sims has started both games this term and scored against Sheffield United last week.

Melissa Lawley

Lawley will be a familiar name to Burnley fans, having spent time on loan with the Clarets from Everton last season.

The experienced attacker has more than 100 top-flight appearances and 12 senior England caps to her name.

Having secured a permanent move to her girlhood club Wolves over the summer, she’ll be keen to hit the ground running at tier two level.

The Old Gold head into this on on the back of a victory against Sheffield United

Fact file

Nickname: Wolves

Founded: 1975

Ground: SEAH Stadium

Manager: Dan McNamara

2025/26 position: 2 nd (FAWNL Northern Premier Division)

What Jackie Bachteler said:

“If we look at our last game against Sunderland, and the fight and resilience that we showed. After going down a goal, we still created two chances after that.

“That energy has been brought into this week, and we’re going to bring that same resilience against Wolves.

“Last year I was really impressed with Wolves. It’s two teams that are really physical and really value the physical side of the game. I expect a physical battle, and whoever wins that will win the game.”

To watch Jackie’s full pre-match interview, please click HERE .

Jackie Bachteler previews Friday's action

What Brenna McPartlan said:

“I’m really excited. I think we’re playing a familiar team in Wolves, but it’s always a competitive game.

“There are obviously things to work on (from the Sunderland game), but there were so many positives too and we’re getting better each game.

“Wolves are always competitive, they’re ruthless, they’re hard working, they’re aggressive. We know exactly what they’re like, so we’ll be prepared.”

To watch Brenna’s full pre-match interview, please click HERE .

Brenna McPartlan speaks to club channels ahead of the Wolves match

How to watch

The SEAH Stadium in Telford (TF1 2NW) is the venue, and the cheapest way to purchase tickets is online HERE , right up until kick-off.

There adults are £8, those aged 65+ and under 18 are £4, and under 14s are £1. On the day in person sales will be charged at £10, £5, and £1 respectively.

Supporters can also take advantage of Wolves’ advance family offer, which grants two adults and two under 14s admission for £15.

If you can’t be there in person, you will be able to watch a free live stream of the action on the BWSL 2 YouTube channel HERE .

Be sure to follow live updates on our dedicated Women’s social media channels too – @BurnleyFCWomen on X and Instagram – and read our match report on www.burnleyfootballclub.com after the final whistle too.

SEAH Stadium home of Wolves Women

Travelling supporter information

Wolves have advised that there is plenty of onsite parking at SEAH Stadium, accessed by Haybridge Road at a cost of £5 per vehicle. The sat nav postcode is TF1 2NW.

The nearest railway station is in Wellington (TF1 1BY). The station is approximately a 20-minute walk away from the stadium.

A comprehensive match day guide, put together by our hosts, can be found HERE .

WSL partner Airbnb have put together a ‘stay nearby guide’ for visiting supporters, and this can be accessed HERE .

Officials

Referee – Fabio Roque

Assistant Referee – Ralph Frostick

Assistant Referee – Danielle Whitworth