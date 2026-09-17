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U21S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V DERBY COUNTY - SEPTEMBER 2026
More league action for Andy Farrell’s team
2026-09-17T09:00+01:00
U21S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V DERBY COUNTY - SEPTEMBER 2026
More league action for Andy Farrell’s team
2026-09-17T09:00+01:00
Stanley Reading
Stanley Reading
Stanley Reading
Burnley U21s play their final game before the international break on Friday night, with Derby County visiting the County Ground in Leyland for Premier League 2 action.
The young Clarets will be looking for their first league win of the campaign, and head into it on the back of a narrow defeat to Nottingham Forest earlier this week.
After a goalless first half, Ethan Broomes netted the only goal of the night from close range.
Andy Farrell’s side had chances and Lluc Castell looked influential in midfield, but they weren’t quite able to find an equaliser. As such, the team are currently 27th in the 31-team table.
Derby County U21s will head to Lancashire on Friday night
Derby County U21s will head to Lancashire on Friday night
Derby County are slightly better off, having claimed four points from their three league outings to date.
Their latest Premier League 2 clash was a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last week, in which a trialist restored parity for the Rams.
Earlier this week a Derby XI took on Salford City in the Central League Cup, and it finished 2-0 to the Greater Manchester-based side.
Senior Professional Development Coach Danny Maye is the man in charge of Derby County, following a restructure over the summer.
Kick off at the County Ground in Leyland (PR25 2LF) is 7pm, with men’s first team season ticket holders able to claim free entry by showing it at the gate. Other adults are £5, while concessions are £2.50.
Alternatively, you can watch a live stream of the action on Clarets+ HERE.
Be sure to keep an eye on X @ClaretsAcademy and Instagram @burnleyfcacademyofficial for live updates, while a match report will follow the final whistle on www.burnleyfootballclub.com.
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