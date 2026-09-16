TICKETS: WATFORD

Tickets for our game at Watford will go on sale at 10am on Friday 18th September on a priority selling period. The qualifying priority periods and pricing are listed below:

Watford v Burnley: Saturday 10th October (3pm KO)

Allocation: 2,313

Membership and Loyalty Points Schedule

Friday 18th September: BFC Premium Members & 2026/27 Hospitality Season Ticket Holders, Season Ticket Holders with more than 3,000 loyalty points

Monday 21st September: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 2,500 loyalty points

Tuesday 22nd September: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 2,000 loyalty points

Wednesday 23rd September: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 1,000 loyalty points

Thursday 24th September: Season Ticket Holders and BFC Extra & Junior Members

Friday 25th September: General Sale

Ticket Pricing

Adults - £36

65 and over - £21

19-21 - £18

18 and under - £10

Wheelchair Restricted View -£33 / £18 / £15 / £7

Ticket Sales

Tickets for this game can be bought online , over the phone or in person at the ticket office.

The final sales date is Friday 9th October at 12pm.

Ticket Collections

Tickets for this fixture are digital, and will be sent from Wednesday 7th October.

Supporters with access requirements

If you require wheelchair spaces, you can purchase tickets in store or over the phone.