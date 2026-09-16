TICKETS: WATFORD

Tickets for our game at Watford will go on sale at 10am on Friday 18th September on a priority selling period. The qualifying priority periods and pricing are listed below:
Watford v Burnley: Saturday 10th October (3pm KO)
Allocation: 2,313
Membership and Loyalty Points Schedule
Friday 18th September: BFC Premium Members & 2026/27 Hospitality Season Ticket Holders, Season Ticket Holders with more than 3,000 loyalty points
Monday 21st September: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 2,500 loyalty points
Tuesday 22nd September: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 2,000 loyalty points
Wednesday 23rd September: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 1,000 loyalty points
Thursday 24th September: Season Ticket Holders and BFC Extra & Junior Members
Friday 25th September: General Sale
Ticket Pricing
Adults - £36
65 and over - £21
19-21 - £18
18 and under - £10
Wheelchair Restricted View -£33 / £18 / £15 / £7
Ticket Sales
Tickets for this game can be bought online, over the phone or in person at the ticket office.
The final sales date is Friday 9th October at 12pm.
Ticket Collections
Tickets for this fixture are digital, and will be sent from Wednesday 7th October.
Supporters with access requirements
If you require wheelchair spaces, you can purchase tickets in store or over the phone.
Please contact the ticket office on 01282 446800 (press option 1) for any queries.