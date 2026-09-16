WOMEN WELCOME LEAH GALTON

Burnley Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of former Manchester United stalwart Leah Galton.

Having left the Red Devils as their second-highest goal scorer ever at the end of last season, the winger has signed a one-year Burnley contract with the Clarets possessing a 12-month extension option.

When asked how it feels to have put pen to paper, she said: “It’s very, very exciting actually!

“I wasn’t too sure what was going to happen, but Burnley have come in for me and I absolutely said yes, so I’m excited to get started.

“The training ground is gorgeous – I love it! It’s exactly what you need and it’s nice being integrated with everybody, which makes it feel homely.

“I’ve done as much as I could to keep fit during pre-season, and I’ve got a little bit of work to do before I’m fully ready to be back on the pitch. You’ll hopefully see me soon, as I’ve missed playing so much.

“I’m going to work very hard and give everything I can to this club.”

Leah Galton Signing

Born in Harrogate, Galton spent time in Leeds United’s academy before heading to America to play college football for Hofstra Pride in 2012.

Then came a year in the NWSL with Sky Blue FC and after a brief stint with Bayern Munich, Galton was part of the inaugural Manchester United squad in 2018 alongside current Claret Naomi Hartley.

The 32-year-old has represented the Reds ever since, establishing herself as a household name in the Women’s game.

In her 111 Women’s Super League appearances the winger scored 35 goals, alongside nine further strikes in cup competitions.

Galton was part of the team that won the 2023/24 Adobe Women’s FA Cup alongside Rachel Williams and has since proudly represented United in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

She now joins Jackie Bachteler’s Burnley, where she will be aiming to make an impact on England’s second tier once more having won it in 2019.

Galton will wear the number 44 shirt while in Lancashire and could make her debut in Friday night’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.