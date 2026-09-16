TURF MOOR FOR £10

The Clarets host Charlton Athletic on Tuesday 13th October in the Sky Bet Championship and the Club are pleased to announce a ticketing offer whereby supporters can enjoy the game for just £10.

The offer forms part of the EFL local promotion campaign and will see the £10 tickets available in all areas of the stadium.

Season Ticket Holders can also enjoy the promotional offer on additional tickets purchased.

Pricing

Adult - £10

Over 66 - £5

Under 21 - £5

Under 18 - £5

Under 14 - £5

Season Ticket Holders included

Personal Assistant £0

Season Ticket Holders

As a thank you for your ongoing support, Season Ticket Holders will be able to purchase up to 9 additional tickets for the game at the reduced rates listed above.

On Sale Information