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TURF MOOR FOR £10
2026-09-16T11:00+01:00
TURF MOOR FOR £10
2026-09-16T11:00+01:00
Turf Tenner
Turf Tenner
Turf Tenner
The Clarets host Charlton Athletic on Tuesday 13th October in the Sky Bet Championship and the Club are pleased to announce a ticketing offer whereby supporters can enjoy the game for just £10.
The offer forms part of the EFL local promotion campaign and will see the £10 tickets available in all areas of the stadium.
Season Ticket Holders can also enjoy the promotional offer on additional tickets purchased.
Pricing
Adult - £10
Over 66 - £5
Under 21 - £5
Under 18 - £5
Under 14 - £5
Season Ticket Holders included
Personal Assistant £0
Season Ticket Holders
As a thank you for your ongoing support, Season Ticket Holders will be able to purchase up to 9 additional tickets for the game at the reduced rates listed above.
On Sale Information
Tickets are available now and can be purchased online, over the phone or in person at the Ticket Office.
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