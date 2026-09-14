U21S MATCH REPORT: NOTTINGHAM FOREST 1-0 BURNLEY

Burnley U21s’ Premier League 2 campaign continued with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

The only goal at Loughborough University Stadium came in the opening minute of the second half and despite enjoying plenty of the ball, the Clarets were unable to find a leveller.

There were three changes to the team that started last week’s Premier League Cup victory over Fleetwood Town, with Cameron Scott replacing Oli Pimlott at left-back.

Ellis Clark and first-team midfielder Lluc Castell were also introduced from the off, while U18s striker Destiny Okonkwo kept his place having netted the winner at Highbury Stadium.

Castell Forest

Both teams had sighters at goal in the opening 10 minutes, with Forest’s Grady McDonnell firing over from 18 yards before Okonkwo’s effort was centimetres wide of a post.

That end to-end fashion continued and Clarets ‘keeper Lewis Forshaw produced three smart saves in as many minutes before the half hour to keep things level.

Delfim Luwawu looked lively for the young Clarets, having a close-range effort saved by Aaron Bott and later shooting over from 22 yards.

It was goalless at the break; however, Forest broke the deadlock less than 60 seconds after the restart when Ethan Broomes converted a corner from close range.

The Clarets responded with added impetus with Castell pulling the strings, and the Spaniard almost restored parity after waltzing through the Forest defence on the hour.

A double change then saw Elijah Turahirwa and George Brierley replace Michael Stanley and Luwawu, and the pack was shuffled once again when Blayz Borgesson, Braidin Derbyshire, and Corey King all entered the fray at the same time.

Brierley Forest

Burnley continued to push forwards at every opportunity and spent the majority of the seven added minutes at the end of the 90 camped in the half.

A plethora of corners produces chances too, with Brierley shooting straight at the ‘keeper before Johnson’s effort was too high with virtually the last kick.

Burnley will continue their Premier League 2 campaign with the visit of Derby County to the County Ground in Leyland on Friday 18 th September. Kick-off is 7pm.

Burnley: Forshaw, Stanley (Turahirwa 63), Scott (Borgesson 72), Savage (Derbyshire 72), Campbell, Clark, Johnson, Luwawu (Brierley 63), Okonkwo, Castell, Pouani (King 72)

Unused Substitutes: Robinson, Zhang

Nottingham Forest : Bott, Clarke, Orr, Modupe, Broomes, Nwosu (Sanneh 65), Bradshaw (Smith 72), Francis, Powell, Thompson, Newton (Whiteley 72)

Unused Substitutes: Willows, Sinclair, Sutton, Samuels