CLARETS CALENDAR: PLAN YOUR BURNLEY WEEK - MONDAY 14TH SEPTEMBER

MONDAY

Nottingham Forest U21s v Burnley U21s | Premier League 2 | 7pm

The Burnley week starts with our U21s, who take on Nottingham Forest with the aim of earning three league points.

Loughborough University Stadium (LE11 3QF) is the venue, and supporters are welcome to attend. Tickets can be purchased HERE .

The match won’t be streamed live, so alternatively, be sure to follow live updates on our Academy social media channels. A match report will follow the final whistle on www.burnleyfootballclub.com too.

Birthdays

Happy birthday to U18s winger Blayz Borgesson, who turns 18 on Tuesday.

Pouani Fleetwood

WEDNESDAY

Liverpool U17s v Burnley U17s | U17 Premier League Cup | 6.30pm

This competition, which is for our first-year scholars and below, started with a narrow defeat to Manchester United in which Nathan Pountain and Archie Lorimer netted for the Clarets.

They now head to Liverpool on Wednesday night, and earning a result will be vital for their chances of progressing from Group E to the knockout stages.

Be sure to keep an eye on X @ClaretsAcademy and Instagram @burnleyfcacademyofficial from Thursday onwards for a score update and highlights.

Birthdays

U18s striker Jan Mmakogu turns 17 on Thursday. We hope you enjoy your day, Jan.

FRIDAY

Wolverhampton Wanderers Women v Burnley Women | Barclays Women’s Super League 2 | 7.30pm

Burnley Women will be looking to bounce back from their last-gasp defeat to Sunderland when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the SEAH Stadium in Telford on Friday night.

The cheapest way to purchase tickets is online HERE , right up until kick-off. There adults are £8, those aged 65+ and under 18 are £4, and under 14s are £1. On the day in person sales will be charged at £10, £5, and £1 respectively.

Supporters can also take advantage of Wolves’ advance family offer, which grants two adults and two under 14s admission for £15.

Our Women’s team dedicated social media channels will house live updates, so be sure to follow @BurnleyFCWomen on X and Instagram . Alternatively, watch live on the BWSL2 YouTube channel HERE .

A match report and reaction from the coaching staff and playing squad will then be available on www.burnleyfootballclub.com after the final whistle.

Burnley U21s v Derby County U21s | Premier League 2 | 7pm

It’s a two-game week for our U21s, whose last game before the international break sees them welcome Derby County to Lancashire.

Tickets will be purchasable on the night at the County Ground in Leyland (PR25 2LF), where parking is also available free of charge on a first-come-first-served basis.

Otherwise, you will be able to watch a live stream of the action on Clarets+ and/or follow live updates on our Academy social media channels. A match report will follow the final whistle on www.burnleyfootballclub.com too.

SATURDAY

Burnley v Derby County | Sky Bet Championship | 3pm

Nicky Hayen’s Clarets are back on home soil this weekend, with John Eustace’s Derby County travelling to Turf Moor.

Tickets remain available to purchase ONLINE , in person at Turf Moor or over the phone on 01282 704718.

Due to broadcast regulations, UK based supporters won’t be able to watch the match live. As such, if you won’t be there in person, one of the best ways to follow the action is to purchase an audio pass on Clarets+ HERE and listen to Phil Bird’s commentary from 2.45pm.

Be sure to follow updates on the Club’s official social media channels too, with a match report and reaction to be shared after the final whistle on www.burnleyfootballclub.com .

Nicky Hayen Swansea

Burnley U18s v Nottingham Forest U18s | U18 Premier League | 12.30pm

Tony Philliskirk’s U18s team suffered a first defeat in four at the weekend, with goals from Blayz Borgesson and Warren Taylor not enough to see them past Liverpool.

They now have their sights set on Nottingham Forest, who have won three of their four league outings thus far.

Be sure to keep an eye on X @ClaretsAcademy and Instagram @burnleyfcacademyofficial from next Monday onwards for a score update and highlights.

Birthdays