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WOMEN’S MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 1-2 SUNDERLAND
Clarets fall to late defeat
2026-09-13T16:00+01:00
WOMEN’S MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 1-2 SUNDERLAND
Clarets fall to late defeat
2026-09-13T16:00+01:00
Jamie Finn bursts down the left wing
Jamie Finn bursts down the left wing
Jamie Finn bursts down the left wing
Jamie Finn bursts down the left wing
Jamie Finn bursts down the left wing
Jamie Finn bursts down the left wing
A 98th-minute Elise Hughes strike condemned Burnley Women to a heart-breaking defeat at the hands of Sunderland in their first ever Barclays Women’s Super League 2 match at Turf Moor.
Hughes was involved in all three goals on Sunday afternoon, opening the deadlock in the first half before restoring parity with an own goal at the other end.
There were three changes to the team that started last week’s season opener at Watford, with Naomi Hartley and Jessica Hennessy forming a new partnership at the heart of the defence.
Millie Chandarana took an attacking role alongside captain Christie Harrison-Murray, ahead of a midfield three of Tyler Toland, Brenna McPartlan, and Jamie Finn.
Millie Chandarana strides forward during the first half
Millie Chandarana strides forward during the first half
Sunderland enjoyed the better of the attacking play early on, with Katie Kitching turning a flashed cross narrowly wide and Katy Watson later working Kirstie Levell low to her left.
The visitors’ pressure paid off when a loose touch presented the ball to Hughes in the 27th minute, and she finished into an empty net.
Burnley hit back 11 minutes later, though, and Alethea Paul had a huge part to play.
Her tenacity won a free kick that she swung into the box and after a Hennessy touch, the ball hit Hughes and found its way past Sunderland 'keeper Fran Stenson.
Levell reacted sharply soon afterwards to deny Watson again and Hartley then volleyed a Harrison-Murray corner wide at the other end, meaning it was level at the break.
Jessica Hennessy's effort hits Elise Hughes and finds the back of the Sunderland net
Jessica Hennessy's effort hits Elise Hughes and finds the back of the Sunderland net
Jackie Bachteler’s first change of the day saw Charley Docherty replace Chandarana six minutes into the second half, and the number two was involved straight away.
After Harrison-Murray’s stinging drive was palmed away, Docherty was denied by Stenson on the rebound.
Paul and McPartlan later made way for Kiera Sena and Brooke Cairns respectively, and Jackie Burns was required to replace Levell in goal as a concussion substitution following a head injury.
The fourth official signalled for eight minutes of added time and Docherty was the first to have a sight at goal, but could only pull wide of the left-hand post.
Hughes then struck with 98 on the clock to break Burnley hearts and end the team’s unbeaten start to the campaign.
Next up for the Clarets is a trip to fellow second tier newcomers Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday 18th September. Kick-off at the SEAH Stadium is 7pm.
Burnley: Levell (Burns 82), Siddall, McPartlan (Cairns 77), Toland, Finn, Harrison-Murray, Hennessy, Chandarana (Docherty 51), Wilde, Paul (Sena 69), Hartley
Unused Substitutes: Mummery-Walker, Richards, Williams, Chadwick, Wellings
Sunderland: Stenson, Corbyn (Scarr 63), Roberts (Paxton 80), Bourne, Watson, Hughes, Kitching, Brown, Franssi (Laplacette 63), Primus, Missipo (Fenton 80)
Unused Substitutes: Schumacher, Cassap, Westrup, Parker, Bewicke
Goals: Hughes 9’, 90+8’, Hughes OG 38’
Attendance: 590
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