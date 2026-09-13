U21S PREVIEW: NOTTINGHAM FOREST V BURNLEY

Burnley U21s will be looking to build on a victory over Fleetwood Town earlier this week when they take on Nottingham Forest under the Monday night lights.

The young Clarets beat the Cods 2-1 in the Premier League Cup, with Zach Johnson opening the scoring at Highbury Stadium.

After being pegged back early in the second half, it was substitute striker Destiny Okonkwo who netted from close range to earn all three Group E points having been found by Corey King.

Andy Farrell and Charlie Adam’s side have played two Premier League 2 matches to date and are yet to earn a point, so will be keen to get themselves on the board here.

Nottingham Forest U21s

Nottingham Forest have experienced a mixed start to their campaign, winning two of their five matches in all competitions.

Their latest outing came at Scunthorpe United in the National League Cup, where the Reds were beaten 2-1 by their senior opposition.

Prior to that, though, they produced a 2-1 league victory at home to Manchester City thanks to goals from Kristian Clarke and Jimmy Sinclair.

Manager Dylan Malicheff took the reins after joining the club from RSC Anderlecht in the summer, where he was in charge of their U18s.

Loughborough University Stadium

Kick off at the Loughborough University Stadium (LE11 3QF) is 7pm, and tickets can be purchased online in advance of matchday HERE . Adults are £5 and concessions are £3.

Refreshments, such as hot and cold beverages and hot food will be available to purchase on the night.

Loughborough operate as a cashless campus; therefore payment will be available via card/mobile only.

You will also be able to follow live updated on our Academy dedicated social media accounts - @ClaretsAcademy on X and @burnleyfcacademyofficial on Instagram.