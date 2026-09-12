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MATCH REPORT: SWANSEA CITY 3 - 1 BURNLEY
Clarets fall to defeat in Wales
2026-09-12T17:30+01:00
MATCH REPORT: SWANSEA CITY 3 - 1 BURNLEY
Clarets fall to defeat in Wales
2026-09-12T17:30+01:00
Max Alleyne Swansea
Max Alleyne Swansea
Max Alleyne Swansea
Max Alleyne Swansea
Max Alleyne Swansea
Max Alleyne Swansea
Burnley suffered a 3-1 defeat on Saturday afternoon, as Swansea City claimed all three points in the Sky Bet Championship clash at the Swansea.com Stadium.
Adam Idah opened the scoring for the home side, before Moussa Yeo then doubled City’s lead on the half-hour mark, giving the Welsh side the two-goal advantage at the break.
The Clarets did claw a goal back early in the second-half through Largie Ramazani’s first Burnley goal, but Swans forward Zan Vipotnik then put the game out of reach 10 minutes later.
Hayen named an unchanged side from Tuesday night’s draw with Wrexham, with new signing Jamie Vardy named on the bench.
Zeki Amdouni Swansea
Zeki Amdouni Swansea
Burnley carved open their first chance of the game with seven minutes on the clock, as Igor dinked a lovely pass over the top, which Zeki Amdouni latched onto, but fired his effort narrowly wide of the target from inside the area.
However, it was the Swans who took the lead just a few minutes after that chance, as Idah raced in on goal chasing the ball down, before stealing it from the underneath the feet of Max Weiss on the edge of the area and then slotting home into an empty net.
City nearly had a second two minutes later, but Kyle Walker’s goal-saving block denied Yeo from turning it in from just a few yards out following a goalmouth scramble.
The home side did then grab their second of the afternoon though just after the half-hour mark, as Elijah Just intercepted a pass in the middle of park, before feeding in Yeo, who broke forward on the counter attack and made no mistake this time, firing into the bottom corner.
Burnley responded after going two behind, with Aaron Ramsey coming close, but Lawrence Vigouroux got a good hand to it, before Amdouni steered the rebound wide of the goal.
Aaron Ramsey Swansea
Aaron Ramsey Swansea
That turned out to be the final opportunity of the first-half, with Swansea heading into the break in front.
With just over five minutes played in the second-half, Hayen made his first change, with Lucas Pires replacing Ramsey.
The Clarets did then pull a goal back before the hour mark, with Ramazani latching onto a perfectly-timed Igor pass over the top of the City defence, with the winger breaking into the area and slotting home into the back of the net to half the deficit.
As the visitors began to apply the pressure and search for another goal, Hayen turned to his bench for the second time of the afternoon, with Vardy coming on for his Burnley debut, replacing Ugo Raghouber.
However, against the run of play, City grabbed a third of the game, this time substitute Vipotnik slotted in following a counter attack.
Vardy Swansea
Vardy did find the back of the net himself a few minutes after Swansea’s third, after sliding it in from close range from Roberts’ pass, but it was quickly ruled out for an alleged offside.
Three late changes saw Armando Broja, Andreas Hountondji and Reo Hatate all introuduced, but Swansea held on to take the three points.
Burnley: Weiss, Walker, Alleyne, Raghouber (Vardy 64), Igor, Sonne (Broja 81), Laurent, Ramsey (Pires 51), Roberts, Amdouni (Hountondji 81), Ramazani (Hatate 81)
Unused substitutes: Coudert, Castell, Ahmedhodžić, Ekdal
Swansea City: Vigouroux, Key (Lissah HT), Cabango, Stamenic, Widell, Just (Franco 77), Tymon, Welsh, Idah (Ronald 64), Eustaquio (Fulton 85), Yeo (Vipotnik 64)
Unused substitutes: Fisher, Seelt, Parente, Opoku
Goals: Idah 13’, Yeo 33’, Ramazani 57’, Vipotnik 68’
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