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MATCH PREVIEW: SWANSEA CITY V BURNLEY
Clarets head to Wales to face the Swans
2026-09-11T19:00+01:00
MATCH PREVIEW: SWANSEA CITY V BURNLEY
Clarets head to Wales to face the Swans
2026-09-11T19:00+01:00
Swansea preview
Swansea preview
Swansea preview
Burnley head back to Wales again this weekend, as Nicky Hayen's men take on Swansea City in the Sky Bet Championship.
The Clarets head to the Swansea.com stadium looking to build on Tuesday's draw at Wrexham and claim a first victory of the campaign.
City head into the clash sat third in the league table, after losing for the first time this season on Tuesday night to Southampton, but had picked up three wins and two draws prior to that.
The last meeting between the two sides in Swansea ended in a Burnley win, with goals from Jaidon Anthony and Josh Brownhill securing the three points.
Team Wrexham
Team Wrexham
Swansea City - Ones to watch
Josh Tymon
Full-back Josh Tymon is in his fourth campaign with the Swans, after making the move to Wales from Stoke City in September 2023.
Since arriving in Swansea, the 27-year-old has only missed seven league games for the club across three seasons, and is now approaching the 150 appearance mark.
Tymon has started every match this season for City, continuing his ever-present run, completing 90 minutes in all six Championship fixtures.
Ji-Sung Eom
Another regular figure within the Swansea line-up over the past couple of years is Ji-Sung Eom, who joined the club in the summer of 2024.
The winger has been a fan favourite since his arrival in Wales, scoring eight goals during his time with the Swans, featuring 94 times, including this season's games.
Eom has registered two goals and two assists in the Championship already this season, bagging in the wins over Watford and Derby County.
Adam Idah
Signed from Celtic last summer, striker Adam Idah is in his second campaign with City, after scoring six goals in 25 games last season.
The 25-year-old Ireland international made the move to Swansea, after spending the previous two years in Scotland.
Idah has already enjoyed a successful start to the 2026/27 season, scoring against both Stoke City and Watford.
Adam Idah
Adam Idah
Fact File
Nickname: The Swans
Founded: 1912
Ground: Swansea.com Stadium
Head Coach: Vitor Matos
2025/26 position: 11th (Championship)
Swansea.com Stadium
Swansea.com Stadium
How to watch
Tickets for the match are sold out.
Live audio commentary is available for the game on Clarets+ from 2:45pm with Phil Bird. Click here to view our Clarets+ streaming and audio passes.
Full match highlights, goals and interviews will be available to view after the match on Clarets+ and across all social media channels.
Fans Wrexham
Fans Wrexham
Officials
Referee - James Bell
Assistant Referee 1 - Andrew Fox
Assistant Referee 2 - Daniel Leach
Fourth Official - Ross Martin
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