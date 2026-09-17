HAYEN'S PRESS POINTS: DERBY COUNTY

Nicky Hayen sat down with the media on Thursday ahead of Derby County's visit to Turf Moor this weekend.

The Clarets' Head Coach discussed the feeling in the group following a challenging run of results, Kyle Walker's influence in the dressing room and wanting to give the supporters a long-deserved win on Saturday afternoon.

TRAINING THIS WEEK

“Training this week has been at a really good level from all aspects. This was quite promising and we genuinely hope and think that if we can deliver this on Saturday, that we will deliver a good performance.

“Unfortunately, Aaron Ramsey is out for six weeks with his hamstring, so it’s another one on the list. But we have to look for solutions.”

FEELING IN THE DRESSING ROOM

“Of course there is disappointment. We wanted to have a different start, but you also see a lot of motivation. That’s why I said it’s been a promising week up to now, because they’ve shown a lot of encouraging things in the training sessions and motivation. This gives us a really good feeling towards the weekend. Although we didn’t start the season in a good way, they’re still confident and everyone is confident that we can change things.”

Nicky Hayen Swansea City game

REACTION FROM PLAYERS NOT NAMED IN 25 MAN SQUAD

“It’s been everything that we asked. There’s still a spot available and we want to see maximum effort to get that spot. Players are doing the things that we’re asking.”

“We have to see [if there’s a possibility of a free transfer filling that spot], but it’s unlikely in this situation now, so we have to make a decision how we’re going to fill in that gap.”

DERBY COUNTY

“I already said it I’m not going to lie it has to be a must-win game. We’re waiting already a really long time, and everybody is craving this win. As I’ve said before we just need that spark to change this situation and of course a win is the best solution for it. We’re going to look with a lot of courage towards that win.

“It’s a must-win game for everyone. For the fans, for the board, the management, everyone who loves this Club is craving this win, we’re aware. I understand the fans’ frustration, that they are upset, that they are annoyed, I completely understand and I accept it. But again, this is not the way I’m thinking, I want to change this as quickly as possible because they deserve a win after such a long time and on Saturday we have another good opportunity.”

Nicky Hayen Swansea City game

KYLE WALKER’S INFLUENCE

“Kyle is a really good person in the dressing room. Of course, he shares his experience with the young players but also actually everyone. He tries to bring that winning mentality into the team because he won a lot of trophies, was an exceptional player and still has his abilities for the team. He is and still stays an important player for the team.”

THE BOOST FROM A WIN