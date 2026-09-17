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INTRODUCING OUR 2026/27 THIRD KIT
Clarets launch green & black third kit
2026-09-17T16:58+01:00
INTRODUCING OUR 2026/27 THIRD KIT
Clarets launch green & black third kit
2026-09-17T16:58+01:00
Third kit launch
Third kit launch
Third kit launch
Third kit launch
Third kit launch
Third kit launch
Burnley FC are pleased to launch our 2026/27 third kit, which will be available to purchase from 5pm today.
Following the theme of the home and away kit, this season’s third kit also explores the rich cultural and historical landscape of Burnley, with a special emphasis on its iconic textile industry.
The kit weaves together threads of tradition and craftsmanship in the design and completes the Clarets’ set of 2026/27 kits.
The third kit was modelled by summer signings Largie Ramazani, Ugo Raghouber and Reo Hatate in the tunnel at Turf Moor, together with Deanna Cooper from Burnley Women. Xander Evbuomwan & Henry Robinson from our U12s represented the Academy in the shoot.
Burnley FC 2026/27 Third Kit details
Burnley FC 2026/27 Third Kit details
On Sale Information
The 2026/27 third kit will be available online from 5pm on Thursday 17th September, and in store from 9am on Friday 18th September.
If you choose click and collect, your order will be ready for collection on Friday 18th September from 12pm at the Clarets Store - if you place your order before 9am.Please wait for your confirmation email that your order is ready to collect before coming to the Clarets Store.
If you choose next day delivery, your order will be delivered on Saturday 19th September, if you order before 12pm on Friday 18th September.
Burnley FC 2026/27 Third Kit details
Burnley FC 2026/27 Third Kit details
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