WOMEN’S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V BRISTOL CITY

Burnley Women continue their Barclays Women’s Super League 2 season at home to Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.

The Clarets were narrowly beaten by Sunderland the last time they took to the pitch in BB10, so will be keen to earn a valuable three points here.

Bristol City put five past Watford as they claimed their first victory of the campaign last weekend, with Rio Hardy’s hat-trick stealing the headlines in Hertfordshire.

Under the management of Charlotte Healy, the Robins are once again aiming to restore their top-flight status.

The Clarets take to the field against Wolverhampton Wanderers last week

Bristol City – ones to watch

Fran Bentley

Having come through the youth ranks at Manchester City and Manchester United, Bentley first joined Bristol City on loan in August 2021.

She joined the Robins permanently in 2022 and captained them to the tier two title that season, establishing herself as first-choice goalkeeper.

That’s a title she’s held virtually ever since and, in the summer just gone, she committed her future to the club by signing a new three-year deal.

Emily Syme

Syme provides a real attacking threat from midfield, notching four goals and nine assists in 22 BWSL2 appearances last season.

The 26-year-old joined the Robins from Sheffield United in July 2022 and won the club’s Player of the Year award in 2024/25.

Rio Hardy

Wherever Hardy’s career has taken her, goals have tended to follow.

The striker has enjoyed spells in Iceland, Cyprus and Scotland, and it was with Rangers that she really excelled statistically – netting 62 times in two seasons.

After joining Bristol City in 2025 she recorded 10 league goals last season, before opening her 2026/27 account with the aforementioned treble at Vicarage Road last week.

Bristol City are currently 8th in the 12-team BWSL2 table

Fact file

Nickname: The Robins

Founded: 2005

Ground: Ashton Gate

Head Coach: Charlotte Healy

2025/26 position: 4 th (Barclays Women’s Super League 2)

What Jackie Bachteler said:

“We’re putting in a lot of good work.

“Last week was a wake-up call for us, and it just shows that anyone can win on any day in this league.

“I look forward to a new opportunity to perform and put on a show at Turf Moor against Bristol City.”

To watch Jackie’s full pre-match interview, please click HERE .

Jackie Bachteler is keen for her team to bounce back this weekend

What Naomi Hartley said:

“I’m buzzing. Obviously it’s good to be at the Turf again, and it’s always nice to be at home.

“Bristol City are a very well put together team. I know a couple of players there and I know the manager quite well, to be fair – she coached me at development squad level.

“They’re well established in the league, are very forward thinking, and have got some decent players, but hopefully we can give them a good game at the weekend and show them what we’re about.”

To watch Naomi’s full pre-match interview, please click HERE .

Naomi Hartley speaks to club media ahead of Saturday's fixture

How to watch

Turf Moor is the venue for every one of Burnley’s 11 Barclays Women’s Super League 2 home matches this season.

Season tickets are still available to purchase HERE , with prices starting at £55 for adults and £30 for concessions.

Tickets can also be purchased in the Bob Lord Stand for this specific fixture HERE , in person at Turf Moor, or over the phone on 01282 704718.

If you can’t be there in person, you will be able to watch a live stream of the action on the BWSL 2 YouTube channel HERE .

Be sure to follow live updates on our dedicated Women’s social media channels too – @BurnleyFCWomen on X and Instagram – and read our match report on www.burnleyfootballclub.com after the final whistle.

Women's match guide Bristol City

Matchday information

The Fan Zone will be open from 10am until kick-off, with activities including face painting, colouring zones, a mini farm, and inflatables.

There will also be a range of hot and cold food and drink to purchase, and entry is free for all match ticket holders.

As per WSL guidelines, supporters will be able to drink alcohol purchased from the stadium kiosks in view of the pitch. Spectators are encouraged to drink responsibly.

All seating is in the Bob Lord Stand, with turnstiles opening at 11am. The ticket office will open at 9am, with the Clarets Store opening its doors at the same time.

Our matchday programme, ‘Turf’, will be available to purchase in the Clarets Store for just £2.50!

In there, you’ll find insight from Manager Jackie Bachteler and captain Christie Harrison-Murray in their respective notes. There’s also an exclusive chat with Charley Docherty, who reflects on her first start of the season last week.

Supporters can also order the programme online HERE , or select a subscription package that includes all 11 BWSL2 programmes for just £40 including postage and packing HERE .

Finally, supporters will be able to meet their playing heroes after the full-time whistle in a dedicated area of the stadium between the Bob Lord Stand and Barnfield Construction Stand.

Exact details of the location, and how to access it, will be communicated in bowl during the fixture.

Officials

Referee – Richard Aspinall

Assistant Referee – Aaron Hallam

Assistant Referee – Charlotte Sparling Haythornthwaite

Fourth official – Martyn Andrews