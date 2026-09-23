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TICKETS: LINCOLN CITY
All the information for our trip to ProAmpac Stadium
2026-09-23T16:00+01:00
TICKETS: LINCOLN CITY
All the information for our trip to ProAmpac Stadium
2026-09-23T16:00+01:00
ProAmpac Stadium Lincoln City
ProAmpac Stadium Lincoln City
ProAmpac Stadium Lincoln City
ProAmpac Stadium Lincoln City
ProAmpac Stadium Lincoln City
ProAmpac Stadium Lincoln City
Tickets for our game at Lincoln City will go on sale at 10am on Friday 25th September on a priority selling period. The qualifying priority periods and pricing are listed below.
Lincoln City v Burnley: Saturday 24th October (3pm KO)
Allocation: 1,329
Membership and Loyalty Points Schedule
Friday 25th September: BFC Premium Members & 2026/27 Hospitality Season Ticket Holders, Season Ticket Holders with more than 3,000 loyalty points
Monday 28th September: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 2,500 loyalty points
Tuesday 29th September: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 2,000 loyalty points
Wednesday 30th September: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 1,000 loyalty points
Thursday 1st October: Season Ticket Holders and BFC Extra & Junior Members
Friday 2nd October: General Sale
Ticket Pricing
Adults - £32
65+ - £27
18-21 - £24
Under 18 - £13
Wheelchair - £27
Ticket Sales
Tickets for this game can be bought online, over the phone or in person at the ticket office.
The final sales date for posting tickets is Wednesday 21st October.
Ticket Collection
Paper tickets will be issued for this fixture, and all paper away tickets will be posted for the 2026/27 season.
No collections will be available, unless stated during the booking process in case of late returns and/or cancellations. Postage for tickets will cost £1.50 per order.
Supporters with access requirements
If you require wheelchair spaces, you can purchase tickets in store or over the phone.
Please contact the ticket office on 01282 446800 (option 1) for any queries.
Matchday Supporters Guide
Everything you need to know about visiting ProAmpac Stadium can be found HERE.
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