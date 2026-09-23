TICKETS: LINCOLN CITY

Tickets for our game at Lincoln City will go on sale at 10am on Friday 25 th September on a priority selling period. The qualifying priority periods and pricing are listed below.

Lincoln City v Burnley: Saturday 24 th October (3pm KO)

Allocation: 1,329

Membership and Loyalty Points Schedule

Friday 25 th September: BFC Premium Members & 2026/27 Hospitality Season Ticket Holders, Season Ticket Holders with more than 3,000 loyalty points

Monday 28 th September: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 2,500 loyalty points

Tuesday 29 th September: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 2,000 loyalty points

Wednesday 30 th September: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 1,000 loyalty points

Thursday 1 st October: Season Ticket Holders and BFC Extra & Junior Members

Friday 2 nd October: General Sale

Ticket Pricing

Adults - £32

65+ - £27

18-21 - £24

Under 18 - £13

Wheelchair - £27

Ticket Sales

Tickets for this game can be bought online, over the phone or in person at the ticket office.

The final sales date for posting tickets is Wednesday 21 st October.

Ticket Collection

Paper tickets will be issued for this fixture, and all paper away tickets will be posted for the 2026/27 season.

No collections will be available, unless stated during the booking process in case of late returns and/or cancellations. Postage for tickets will cost £1.50 per order.

Supporters with access requirements

If you require wheelchair spaces, you can purchase tickets in store or over the phone.

Please contact the ticket office on 01282 446800 (option 1) for any queries.

Matchday Supporters Guide