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BORGESSON EARNS FIRST SENIOR BERMUDA CALL-UP!
Youngster one of five Academy players to be involved with their countries
2026-09-24T17:00+01:00
BORGESSON EARNS FIRST SENIOR BERMUDA CALL-UP!
Youngster one of five Academy players to be involved with their countries
2026-09-24T17:00+01:00
Blayz Borgesson has been called up to the Bermuda senior team for the first time
Blayz Borgesson has been called up to the Bermuda senior team for the first time
Blayz Borgesson has been called up to the Bermuda senior team for the first time
Blayz Borgesson has been called up to the Bermuda senior team for the first time
Blayz Borgesson has been called up to the Bermuda senior team for the first time
Blayz Borgesson has been called up to the Bermuda senior team for the first time
Academy winger Blayz Borgesson has been called up by the Bermuda senior team for their upcoming CONCACAF Nations League fixtures.
Having previously represented his country at U15, U17 and U20 level, this is the first time the teenager, who turned 18 last week, has been named in the senior squad.
When asked about the news, he said: “It feels amazing.
“I’m obviously grateful, and I can’t wait to try and make my friends, family, and everybody else proud.
“Playing for Bermuda U20s in February was a great experience, because I was playing against older, faster and stronger boys.
“I’ll be playing with some professional players like Nakhi Wells, who plays in League One, who can teach me and hopefully I’ll learn new stuff.”
Borgesson, pictured at Burnley Training Centre, can't wait to link up with his international team-mates
Borgesson, pictured at Burnley Training Centre, can't wait to link up with his international team-mates
Borgesson was born in Somerset Village, which is in Sandys Parish, and lived in Bermuda until the age of nine before moving to Spain for three years.
After a year back in Bermuda he relocated to England in 2023 and joined Radcliffe FC’s Academy in 2025, while undertaking his studies in their college programme.
An exciting winger, Blayz formally joined Burnley in the summer and has featured off the bench in every U21s game.
He has also made four U18 Premier League appearances, scoring for Tony Philliskirk’s side against Leeds United and Liverpool.
Bermuda, who are managed by John Barry Nusum, have four games in 11 days, starting at home to Guadeloupe on Friday 25th September.
After a trip to St Lucia, there’s then a double header against Barbados to finish the international break.
The five players that will represent their countries in the coming weeks
The five players that will represent their countries in the coming weeks
Borgesson is one of five players across our U21s and U18s to have received a call-up to their respective nations for matches in the coming days and weeks.
Kian McMahon-Brown, who is currently on loan at Shrewsbury Town, Troy Savage, Archie Lorimer, and Glen Ilunga will all spend time away from Lancashire.
Burnley Academy’s September/October international break call-ups
Blayz Borgesson (Bermuda)
Friday 25th September v Guadeloupe 8pm (H) CONCACAF Nations League
Tuesday 29th September v St Lucia 1am (A) CONCACAF Nations League
Saturday 3rd October v Barbados 1am (A) CONCACAF Nations League
Tuesday 6th October v Barbados 1am (H) CONCACAF Nations League
Kian McMahon-Brown (Republic of Ireland U21s)
Friday 25th September v Slovakia 5pm (A) 2027 UEFA U21 Euro qualifier
Tuesday 29th September v Kazakhstan 7pm (H) 2027 UEFA U21 Euro qualifier
Tuesday 6th October v England 6pm (H) 2027 UEFA U21 Euro qualifier
Troy Savage (Northern Ireland U19s)
Friday 2nd October v Belgium (N) Friendly
Monday 5th October v Wales (N) Friendly
Archie Lorimer (Wales U18s)
Saturday 3rd October v Finland 11am (A) Friendly
Monday 5th October v Finland 10am (A) Friendly
Glen Ilunga (Republic of Ireland U17s)
Wednesday 30th September v USA 11am (N) Friendly
Saturday 3rd October v Netherlands 3pm (N) Friendly
Tuesday 6th October v Norway 12pm (N) Friendly
All kick-off times are UK times
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